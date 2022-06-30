Simmons Bank Celebrates 120 Years of Service

PINE BLUFF, Ark., March 23, 2023

Recognized as a symbol of strength and stability in the communities we serve

PINE BLUFF, Ark., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 23, Simmons Bank celebrates its 120th year of providing financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the communities it serves. To recognize this significant anniversary, Simmons Bank has introduced a 120-year medallion that will be used in conjunction with its logo.

"Simmons Bank was built on a strong foundation and conservative discipline that has allowed us forge long-lasting relationships and trust with our customers that in many cases extend for generations," said George Makris, Jr. executive chairman of Simmons Bank. "As we celebrate our 120th anniversary, we recognize the dedication and hard work of so many people, both past and present, who have made Simmons Bank a symbol of strength and stability. As we look towards the future, we are well-positioned in the heart of America, and we are intently focused on continuing to help our customers and the communities we serve meet their financial goals."

To commemorate this key milestone, Simmons Bank is providing 120 associates with $120 each to make a meaningful donation in their local community. Associates will be selected during the month of March and highlighted on Simmons Bank social media channels. Simmons Bank will also provide ticket giveaways to concerts, sporting and other social events throughout the spring and summer to celebrate the anniversary.

In addition, on March 23, Simmons Bank will illuminate certain bank buildings and community spaces in red throughout its six-state footprint including: buildings (River Market and Chenal Parkway), and bridges (Main Street, Junction and Clinton Presidential Park) in Little Rock, White Hall building in Arkansas, Dickies Arena in Fort Worth and an image on the jumbotron at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis.

The City of Pine Bluff will recognize March 23 as "Simmons Bank's Birthday" and the City of Little Rock, the City of Memphis and the City of Fort Worth will proclaim March 23 as "Simmons Bank Day."

Since its founding in 1903, Simmons Bank has grown from a small, hometown bank in Pine Bluff to a premier Mid-South bank with approximately $27.5 billion in assets (as of December 31, 2022) and 230 branches in six states. According to FDIC deposit market share data as of June 30, 2022, Simmons Bank ranks as the 2nd largest bank in Arkansas, the 8th largest bank in Tennessee, the 9th largest bank in Missouri and the 11th largest bank in Oklahoma.

According to research by Dividend Power, Simmons First National Corporation, the parent company of Simmons Bank, is one of only 24 U.S. publicly traded companies that have paid dividends for 100+ uninterrupted years. Simmons First National Corporation has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years, earning it Dividend Power's designation as a "Dividend Contender," a title exclusively for companies that have increased their dividend for 10 to 24 consecutive years. As of December 16, 2022, Dividend Power research noted that Simmons is one of only 347 companies out of nearly 6,000 companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ in 2022 to achieve this distinction.

About Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends for 114 consecutive years. Simmons Bank operates 230 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. In 2023, Simmons Bank was recognized by Forbes' as one of "America's Best Midsize Employers." In 2022, Simmons Bank was named to Forbes' list of "America's Best Banks" for the second consecutive year and to Forbes' list of "World's Best Banks" for the third consecutive year. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on Twitter or by visiting our newsroom.

SOURCE Simmons Bank

