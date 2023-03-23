Sip & Savor: Wendy's Debuts Three New Spring-Inspired Menu Items for Fans

DUBLIN, Ohio, March 23, 2023

Blueberry Pomegranate Lemonade, Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap and Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad Satisfy Fans' Cravings for Fresh-Made, Lighter Options

DUBLIN, Ohio, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A fresh spin is headed to the Wendy's® menu this Spring! The brand-new Blueberry Pomegranate Lemonade, Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap and Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad will be hopping onto menus on March 28, for fans looking for refreshing, flavor-packed options.

That's right, sip no further! The Blueberry Pomegranate Lemonade will have lemonade-loving fans bursting with excitement this season. The sweet and fruity take on the iconic Dave's Craft Lemonade is perfectly refreshing with bright tart notes of pomegranate and a pop of color worthy of any Instagram aesthetic. Say hello to your new go-to beverage for the warmer months ahead.

"We are always listening to our fans and introducing exciting new menu items to give them exactly what they are craving," said Carl Loredo, Global Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company. "Our Dave's Craft Lemonades have been a fan-favorite menu item for years, and our all-natural lemonade foundation allows us to bring flavor innovation like no one else in the business. We're excited to kick off the season and give our passionate fans another irresistibly delicious flavor with Blueberry Pomegranate Lemonade."

At Wendy's, lighter menu options don't mean less flavor. Wrapped in a warm tortilla and filled with diced grilled chicken, shredded cheddar cheese, fresh romaine lettuce and a creamy ranch sauce, the new handheld Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap is more than just a snack. It is the perfect flavor-packed meal for people on-the-go. Some say it's the only chicken wrap worth obsessing over.

"It's no secret that at Wendy's, we know Ranch," said John Li, Vice President of Culinary Innovation for The Wendy's Company. "There are many who've tried to master the grilled chicken wrap, but we're not snacking around with our offering. From our classic creamy Ranch sauce to the warm wrap folded perfectly for people on the move, our team built a wrap that's worthy of the entrée menu."

Wendy's is also punching up its salad lineup with a deliciously new and fresh-made Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad. Topped with freshly cooked Applewood Smoked Bacon, diced tomatoes, grilled chicken, crispy fried onions and diced egg, this salad is guaranteed to spring your taste buds into action. Wendy's indulgent take on this classic salad is anything but ordinary – it's the freshest made Cobb in the game.

To try the Blueberry Pomegranate Lemonade, Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap and Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad, place an order through the Wendy's mobile app, head to your preferred delivery mobile app, or in-restaurant at your nearest Wendy's. When ordering directly from the Wendy's app or with your MyWendy's™ account online, you'll earn points to treat yourself all season with Wendy's Rewards™.* That should put a savings spring in your step!

ABOUT WENDY'S:

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality Is Our Recipe®", which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef**, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child in the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across approximately 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising.

Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

*Wendy's Rewards available at participating U.S. Wendy's. My Wendy's™ account registration and use required to earn points and redeem rewards. Points have no monetary value. See www.wendys.com/Rewards for details.

**Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska and Canada.

