Morgan Stanley Wealth Management today named 11 outstanding professionals as MAKERS – an initiative dedicated to celebrating the stories of leaders who are drivers and champions of women’s achievements. As a founding corporate partner, this year marks 10 years of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management’s partnership with the MAKERS organization.

“Our commitment to advancing women at Morgan Stanley is longstanding. Naming our 10th class of MAKERS reflects the progress we’re making and showcases the extraordinary talent across Wealth Management. Beyond being exceptional professionals, these MAKERS actively create a culture of belonging, innovation and giving back at our Firm and in our communities.” said Andy Saperstein, Co-President and Head of Wealth Management.

Nominations were solicited from employees across Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. The nominations are not based upon performance. The 11 individuals recognized as the Morgan Stanley MAKERS Class of 2023 are:

  • Donna Andrews, Executive Director, Financial Advisor
  • Victoria Bailey, Managing Director, Private Wealth Advisor
  • Valerie Wong Fountain, Managing Director, Head of Family Office Resources Platform and Partner Management
  • Yvette Giove, First Vice President, Associate Regional Business Service Officer
  • Sylvia Gort, Executive Director, Private Wealth Advisor
  • Jennifer Grego, Managing Director, Chief Compliance and Operational Risk Officer, Wealth Management
  • Jennifer McGlynn, Executive Director, Branch Manager
  • Brianna Perez, Associate, Distribution Strategy & Client Segmentation, Global Investment Office
  • Jill Schildkraut-Katz, Managing Director, Financial Advisor
  • Scott Steel, Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer, Investment Solutions
  • Merle Zislin, Senior Vice President, Financial Advisor

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management is focused on fostering a culture of belonging, where clients can grow their wealth as they plan for the future and employees are empowered to thrive in their careers. The 2023 MAKERS will be profiled on Morgan Stanley Women Without Limits throughout the year. To visit the website, go to http%3A%2F%2Fmorganstanley.com%2Fwomenwithoutlimits.

Launched in 2012, MAKERS is a storytelling platform that showcases women and women’s stories. In 2014, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management was the first firm to partner with the MAKERS program to name in-house leaders as MAKERS. The initiative encourages corporations to celebrate, acknowledge and connect their leading employees to the larger MAKERS network. For more information, go to www.makers.com.

About Morgan Stanley Wealth Management

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, a global leader, provides access to a wide range of products and services to individuals, businesses and institutions, including brokerage and investment advisory services, financial and wealth planning, cash management and lending products and services, annuities and insurance, retirement and trust services.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.

© 2023 Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC. Member SIPC.

CRC 5522640 03/2023

