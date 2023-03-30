5AM Ventures Celebrates 20th FDA Product Approval Investing in Breakthrough Science

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

SAN FRANCISCO and BOSTON, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 5AM Ventures is pleased that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved REZZAYO™ (rezafungin for injection) for the treatment of candidemia and invasive candidiasis in adults with limited or no alternative treatment options. REZZAYO is the first new treatment option approved for patients with candidemia and invasive candidiasis in over a decade.

REZZAYO was developed by Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. ( CDTX), a company seeded and then supported by 5AM Ventures through its Series A and Series B rounds. 5AM’s Scott Rocklage served as chair of the board of directors from the company’s inception in 2012 through 2019.

“Success for 5AM Ventures is achieved when we make a difference in patients’ lives,” said Andrew Schwab, Managing Partner. “We are proud that REZZAYO can now be a life-saving alternative for patients confronted with difficult-to-treat and often deadly candidemia and invasive candidiasis.”

Kush Parmar, Managing Partner added “At 5AM Ventures, over the last 21 years, we have created and funded companies that have brought 20 life-changing products to market for patients with cardiovascular, respiratory and infectious diseases, as well as cancer, addiction and other neurological areas, and those requiring surgical intervention.”

5AM Ventures drives advances in breakthrough science through its investments across a wide spectrum of biotherapeutics and platform technologies and is currently investing out of its $450 million 5AM Ventures VII, L.P. and $300 million 5AM Opportunities II, L.P. funds.

ABOUT 5AM VENTURES
Founded in 2002, 5AM Ventures is a leading venture capital firm focused on building next-generation life science companies. Based in San Francisco and Boston, 5AM takes a hands-on approach to investing and company building, often going beyond traditional board roles to leverage our diverse team of scientists, clinicians, drug developers and executives throughout a company’s life. With more than $2.2 billion raised since inception, 5AM has invested globally in 114 public and private companies.

5AM has guided portfolio companies through 21 IPOs and 20 M&A exits. Since January 1, 2020, 5AM companies that exited into the public markets are CinCor Therapeutics ( CINC), Enliven Therapeutics ( ELVN), Entrada Therapeutics ( TRDA), Impel Therapeutics ( IMPL), Pear Therapeutics ( PEAR), RallyBio ( RLYB) and Vor Therapeutics ( VOR). Since January 1, 2020, 5AM companies that were acquired are Akouos, Inc. acquired by Eli Lilly for up to $610 million, Audentes Therapeutics ( BOLD) acquired by Astellas for $3 billion, CinCor Therapeutics ( CINC) acquired by AstraZeneca for up to $1.8 billion, Precision NanoSystems acquired by Danaher Corporation, and Purigen acquired by Bionano Genomics. For more information, please visit www.5amventures.com.

CONTACT
5AM Ventures
Britt Inga Emerson, Investor Relations Manager
Email: [email protected]

ti?nf=ODc5NDQxOSM1NDc4NzkwIzIyMDQyNzk=
5AM-Venture-Management-LLC.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.