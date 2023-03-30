J.P. Morgan Wealth Management’s Wealth+Plan was named Best Personal Finance Product in the 2023 FinTech Breakthrough Awards. The tool, launched in December of 2022, is available for free in the Chase Mobile app and on Chase.com.

Wealth Plan is a digital money coach designed to help the 54 million digitally-active Chase customers make smarter money decisions and plan, save and invest, all in one place and at no cost. Wealth Plan gives users a full view of their finances, including accounts outside of Chase, and allows them to set goals and get personalized step-by-step guidance to help reach them. Chase customers can also schedule a video meeting and work one-on-one with a J.P. Morgan advisor directly within Wealth Plan.

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards recognize top companies, technologies and products in the global fintech market. Wealth Plan was selected among more than 4,000 nominations around the world.

“This is an amazing accomplishment for the Wealth Plan team in the first six months of launching the product,” said Kristin Lemkau, CEO of J.P. Morgan Wealth Management. “To date, we have had millions of clients engage with Wealth Plan. People want a plan, especially in times of market uncertainty.”

Chase customers can access J.P. Morgan Wealth Plan anytime by clicking on the ‘Plan & track’ tab in the Chase app or on Chase.com. The tool has had strong engagement in the few months since launch.

“Wealth Plan empowers people to take control of their finances and makes the long term more real,” said Sam Palmer, Head of Product and Experience at J.P. Morgan Wealth Management. “We have given clients a seamless digital experience to plan for the future and track towards their goals, whether they work with a financial advisor or invest on their own.”

J.P. Morgan Wealth Management ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction with Wealth Management Digital Channels in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Wealth Management Digital Experience Study.

While projections created by J.P. Morgan Wealth Plan are hypothetical and do not reflect future investment results, clients can see how they are tracking towards their objectives and how changes today can affect them. Results may vary with each use and over time. For more information about Wealth Plan by J.P. Morgan Wealth Management visit www.jpmorgan.com%2Fwealthplan

Read more about the 2023 FinTech Breakthrough Awards here.

About J.P. Morgan Wealth Management

J.P. Morgan Wealth Management is the U.S. wealth management business of JPMorgan Chase & Co., a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.7 trillion and operations worldwide. J.P. Morgan Wealth Management has more than 5,000 advisors and ~$647 billion of assets under supervision. Clients can choose how and where they want to invest. They can do it digitally, remotely, or in person by meeting with an advisor in one of our more than 4,700 Chase branches throughout the U.S., or in one of our 30 offices. For more information, go to www.jpmorgan.com%2Fwealth and follow %40JPMWealth+on Twitter and J.P.+Morgan+Wealth+Management on LinkedIn.

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech+Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com.

LEARN+MORE ABOUT OUR FIRM AND INVESTMENT PROFESSIONALS AT FINRA BROKERCHECK. INVESTMENT AND INSURANCE PRODUCTS ARE: • NOT FDIC INSURED • NOT INSURED BY ANY FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AGENCY • NOT A DEPOSIT OR OTHER OBLIGATION OF, OR GUARANTEED BY, JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A. OR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES • SUBJECT TO INVESTMENT RISKS, INCLUDING POSSIBLE LOSS OF THE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT INVESTED

FinTech Breakthrough Award winners (Published 23 March 2023). are selected based on an in-depth research methodology and proprietary scoring system that includes six objective criteria, including product functionality, ease-of-use, technological innovation and impact. Companies do not pay a fee to be considered or placed on the list of FinTech Breakthrough Award winners. Less than 10% of candidates reviewed receive an award. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards do not evaluate the quality of services provided to their clients or customers and is not indicative of the Company’s future performance. Fee paid to publisher for licensing use of materials after ranking announced. Study conducted between October 1, 2022 – January 11, 2023 . For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Ffintechbreakthrough.com%2Fjudging-process%2F.

By visiting a third-party site, you may be entering an unsecured website that may have a different privacy policy and security practices from J.P. Morgan standards. J.P. Morgan is not responsible for, and does not control, endorse or guarantee, any aspect of any linked third-party site. J.P. Morgan accepts no direct or consequential losses arising from the use of such sites.

J.P. Morgan Wealth Management received the highest score in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Wealth Management Digital Experience Study of customers’ overall satisfaction with wealth management websites and mobile apps. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

J.P. Morgan Wealth Management is a business of JPMorgan Chase & Co., which offers investment products and services through J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (JPMS), a registered broker-dealer and investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC. Insurance products are made available through Chase Insurance Agency, Inc. (CIA), a licensed insurance agency, doing business as Chase Insurance Agency Services, Inc. in Florida. Certain custody and other services are provided by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. (JPMCB). JPMS, CIA and JPMCB are affiliated companies under the common control of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Products not available in all states.

© 2023 JPMorgan Chase & Co.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230322005781/en/