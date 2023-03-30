RXO (NYSE: RXO) today announced that RXO Drive™, the company’s proprietary mobile app for truck drivers and fleet owners, surpassed one million downloads. RXO Drive is a free mobile application that helps drivers find loads, negotiate rates, plan trips and book freight. It helps owner-operators and small fleet carriers across North America streamline their trucking businesses.

This milestone represents rapid growth for the app, with downloads reaching 10,000 in the first quarter of 2019 and 100,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019.

“Achieving one million downloads is an important milestone in RXO’s technology journey. RXO Drive is a fast-growing freight-tech app, and this achievement highlights the differentiated nature of RXO’s cutting-edge technology and the value we bring to our carriers,” said Yoav Amiel, chief information officer at RXO. “By the end of 2022, 87 percent of RXO’s loads were created or covered digitally, and the number of downloads of the RXO Drive app increased by 45 percent year-over-year. Technology will continue to serve as a catalyst for RXO’s continued outperformance.”

RXO Drive incorporates machine learning and artificial intelligence to provide carriers with easy load discovery and online booking, leveraging proprietary recommendation and pricing engines. It also helps drivers manage capacity, optimize the usage of their trucks and minimize empty miles. Carriers and drivers can also negotiate rates, place bids and receive counteroffers through the app. RXO Drive also provides mobile document uploads and payment tracking, enabling drivers to spend less time on paperwork.

RXO Drive is just one offering within the RXO Connect suite of tools that enables small trucking businesses to be more profitable. Carriers and drivers also have the opportunity to join RXO+Extra%26trade%3B through the RXO Drive app. RXO Extra offers drivers a rewards program and discounts on fuel, truck maintenance, tires and more.

About RXO

RXO (NYSE: RXO) is a leading provider of asset-light transportation solutions. RXO offers tech-enabled truck brokerage services together with complementary solutions including managed transportation, freight forwarding and last mile delivery. The company combines massive capacity and cutting-edge technology to move freight efficiently through supply chains. RXO’s proprietary technology connects approximately 10,000 customers with over 100,000 independent carriers across North America. The company is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. Visit RXO.com for more information and connect with RXO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

