BLOCK, INC.: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud At Block, Inc.

30 minutes ago
NEW YORK, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Block, Inc. (“Block” or the “Company”) (: SQ), a financial services and digital payments company formerly known as Square, Inc. Click Here to Join Investigation.

If you acquired Block securities and would like to discuss our investigation, contact us by emailing [email protected] or by calling (646) 315-9003.

On March 23, 2023, before the market opened, Hindenburg Research published a report entitled “Block: How Inflated User Metrics and “Frictionless” Fraud Facilitation Enabled Insiders to Cash Out Over $1 Billion.” According to Bloomberg, shares of Block’s stock fell 20% in morning trading after Hindenburg alleged that “Block’s wildly popular Cash App was likely facilitating fraudsters taking advantage of government stimulus programs during the pandemic.” Among other things, the Hindenburg report states “Block ignored both internal and external warnings that multiple individuals using the same bank account number to receive government funds was a brazen red flag of fraud,” and “Multiple key lapses in Cash App’s compliance processes facilitated billions in government payment fraud.”

WHY CONTACT KAPLAN FOX - Kaplan Fox is a leading national law firm focusing on complex litigation with offices in New York, Oakland, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey. With over 50 years of experience in securities litigation, Kaplan Fox offers the professional experience and track record that clients demand. Through prosecuting cases on the federal and state levels, Kaplan Fox has successfully shaped the law through winning many important decisions on behalf of our clients. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com.

If you have any questions about this investigation, please contact:

Pamela A. Mayer
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
800 Third Avenue, 38th Floor
New York, New York 10022
(646) 315-9003
E-mail: [email protected]

Laurence D. King
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
1999 Harrison Street, Suite 1560
Oakland, California 94612
(415) 772-4704
Fax: (415) 772-4707
E-mail: [email protected]

