Scott%2BScott+Attorneys+at+Law+LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (“IPOC”) (NYSE: IPOC), now known as Clover Health Investments, Corp. (“Clover Health”) (NASDAQ: CLOV) breached their fiduciary duties to IPOC and its shareholders. If you were an IPOC shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982, or [email protected].

Scott+Scott is investigating whether IPOC’s board of directors or executive officers breached their duties of disclosure, duties of candor, and requirements to act in good faith, and whether IPOC’s shareholders suffered damages as a result.

On October 5, 2020, IPOC executed a merger agreement with the predecessor to Clover Health, with a November 17, 2020 record date for the shareholder vote. On January 7, 2021, IPOC closed the merger transaction, with Clover Health continuing as the successor entity. On February 4, 2021, Hindenburg Research issued a report claiming that Clover Health was misleadingly hiding governmental investigations from the public.

What You Can Do

If you were an IPOC shareholder, you may have legal claims against IPOC’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982, or [email protected].

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230323005585/en/