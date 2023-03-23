Hyundai Donates $50,000 to Help Build the Play Zone at Diamond Children's Medical Center

31 minutes ago
PR Newswire

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 23, 2023

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America donated $50,000 to the Banner Health Foundation to help build a Play Zone at Diamond Children's Medical Center in Tucson, Arizona. The donation is part of Hyundai's corporate social responsibility initiative, Hyundai Hope, and will assist in creating a dedicated play space for pediatric patients and their families. A ceremonial check was presented to the Banner Health Foundation in Scottsdale, Arizona.

"The opportunities and benefits that a safe and supportive space like the Play Zone will offer families is at the heart of Hyundai Hope's mission," said Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility, Hyundai Motor America. "We are proud to partner with the Banner Health Foundation to bring this to life and continue to uplift children and families in the community."

Banner Health is one of the largest nonprofit health systems in the country, consisting of 30 hospitals, three academic medical centers, and other health-related entities operating in six states. Banner Children's at Diamond Children's Medical Center is focused on helping kids feel safe while receiving advanced care from pediatric specialty physicians and researchers. The Play Zone at Diamond Children's Medical Center will be a non-medical, supportive environment for kids where they can ask questions, build coping mechanisms, reduce anxiety, and prepare for treatments in a bright, positive environment. Children will also participate in recreation and therapeutic play, which can ultimately improve children's emotional outlook and uplift their mood.

"I've had the opportunity to provide clinical care to patients in a play zone and the magic of the space is truly incredible," says Hadley Trull, associate director of Child Life, Diamond Children's. "The honest conversations that come from a relaxed environment and the creative outlet this space provides are unlike anything that can be offered in a hospital room."

Banner Children's
Banner Children's, part of nonprofit Banner Health, cares for more kids than any other health system in Arizona. From well-child exams to treatment of minor injuries and illnesses to management of chronic conditions, the experienced team at Banner Children's provides comprehensive, family-centered medical care for every child in Banner Health centers and clinics, emergency rooms, hospitals and outpatient facilities. Services include: behavioral health, cancer care, diabetes and endocrinology, digestive care, emergency care, heart care, neurosciences, primary care, surgery and more. For more information about Banner Children's services, physicians and locations, visit bannerchildrens.com.

Hyundai Hope
Hyundai Hope is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Hyundai Motor North America, committed to the principal of Progress for Humanity and the goal of improving the wellbeing of society. Hyundai Hope dedicates time and supplies resources to nonprofit organizations that support the health and safety of individuals and foster positive growth in communities. For more information, visit www.HyundaiHope.com.

Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

