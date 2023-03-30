Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), a leading provider of the Intelligent CX Platform and Invoca, a cloud leader in AI conversation intelligence, today announced that they have expanded their strategic partnership to deliver a solution that enables deeper insight into real-time data throughout the entire customer journey and brings the contact center and the marketing teams closer together to enable more “fluid” CX.

This customized solution called+PreSense, combines the power of+Five9+Intelligent+CX+Platform with Invoca’s conversation intelligence technology, giving contact center agents visibility into a caller’s digital journey before the call takes place. Insights from PreSense help reduce call handling times, increase contact center productivity, and help enable more fluid customer experiences that flow effortlessly through channels, and between virtual and human agents.

For example, an agent could see if a customer researched a specific product or responded to a particular offer online and use this pre-call context to provide tailored recommendations. Additionally, Invoca PreSense helps contact centers optimize the blend of automation and live assistance. Based on pre-call journey data, customers are connected directly to skilled agents with specialized product expertise to guide them through complex purchases, while routine calls, such as checking an order status, can be routed to a Five9 Intelligent Virtual Agent. In turn, agents can maximize their opportunities to personalize customer journeys, increase satisfaction, remove the frustration for the customer and transform contact centers into strategic growth drivers.

Brent Laakso, Marketing Operations Manager at Zinnia Health, a joint customer of Five9 and Invoca, said, “When our agents have no idea what patients may have researched online before they called, delivering a positive, seamless experience is nearly impossible. Pairing Invoca with Five9 allows us to improve our call routing and tracking, through more accurate and granular attribution, at scale, with greater efficiency than ever before.”

“The more an agent knows about a caller, the better the experience they can provide. We now have a way to share rich pre-call insight directly in Five9, providing contact centers with data that reveals the exact state-of-mind of the caller,” says Gregg Johnson, CEO of Invoca. “We are proud to launch this solution, which was built aligned with a mutual vision to modernize the customer experience with actionable data and seamless automation.”

Jake Butterbaugh, Senior Vice President, Global Partner Organization, added, “At Five9, we recognize that our partners play a key role in delivering customer business outcomes. Our solutions together provide an integrated digital to voice conversation experience, empowering agents to provide the personalized experience today’s consumer's demand. This new solution is a result of market demand to connect the contact center to the rest of the business and a strong partnership and commitment by both of us to take contact centers to the cloud and deliver memorable customer experiences.”

Invoca PreSense is now generally available to customers across the U.S., UK and Canada through Five9.

Read more about+Five9+and+Invoca.

*Nothing contained in this press release shall be construed to create any joint venture or legal partnership between Five9 and Invoca.

About Five9

Five9 is an industry-leading provider of cloud contact center solutions, bringing the power of cloud innovation to more than 2,500 customers worldwide and facilitating billions of call minutes annually. The Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center provides digital engagement, analytics, workflow automation, workforce optimization, and practical AI to create more human customer experiences, to engage and empower agents, and deliver tangible business results. Designed to be reliable, secure, compliant, and scalable, the Five9 platform helps contact centers increase productivity, be agile, boost revenue, and create customer trust and loyalty. For more information visit+www.five9.com.

About Invoca

Invoca is the cloud leader in AI-powered conversation intelligence for revenue teams that enables marketing, sales, customer experience, and eCommerce teams to understand and immediately act on the information consumers share via conversations. Through deep integrations with leading technology platforms, revenue teams can turn conversation data into automated action to enhance every digital touchpoint and human interaction, leading to better experiences, more conversions, and higher revenue. Invoca is trusted by top brands like Dish Network, Mayo Clinic, Mutual of Omaha, and 1-800-GOT-JUNK?. Invoca has raised $184M from leading venture capitalists, including Upfront Ventures, Accel, Silver Lake Waterman, H.I.G. Growth Partners, and Salesforce Ventures. For more information, visit+www.invoca.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230323005549/en/