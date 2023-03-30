AgEagle to Host 2022 Yearend Results Corporate Update on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Author's Avatar
32 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

WICHITA, KS / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2023 / AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American:UAVS) ("AgEagle" or the "Company"), an ​industry-leading​ provider of full stack flight hardware, sensors and software for commercial and government/defense use, will host a webcast on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss recent operational developments and its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2022.

AgEagle CEO Barrett Mooney and CFO Nicole Fernandez-McGovern will host the corporate update. Investors and analysts are encouraged to submit questions they would like management to address during the discussion via email to [email protected] by Friday, March 31, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Webcast Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (3:30 p.m. Central time)
Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2160/47760

The corporate update will be broadcast live and available for replay via the link above. If you have any difficulty connecting to the webcast, please contact Gateway Group at 949-574-3860.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Through its three centers of excellence, AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class flight hardware, sensors and software that solve important problems for its customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack drone solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at www.ageagle.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's current expectations include those risks and uncertainties relating to our competitive position, the industry environment, potential growth opportunities, and the effects of regulation and events outside of our control, such as natural disasters, wars, or health epidemics. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Contacts:

Investor Relations:
Gateway Investor Relations
Matt Glover or Cody Cree
Phone: 949-574-3860
Email: [email protected]

Media:
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/745362/AgEagle-to-Host-2022-Yearend-Results-Corporate-Update-on-Tuesday-April-4-2023-at-430-PM-ET

img.ashx?id=745362

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.