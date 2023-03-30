374Water Makes it Critical to Celebrate UN Water Week by Ringing the Nasdaq Bell

DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2023 / 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO), a leading innovator in water treatment solutions, is proud to announce that it will ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell on Friday, March 24th, 2023, to celebrate the UN Water Week.

The inaugural UN Water Week event aims to raise awareness about the importance of water and the sustainable management of water resources. The theme of the event, "Action for Water," highlights the essential role of water in our lives and the need to protect it for future generations.

374Water believes that water is one of the most critical resources on the planet and that protecting it is a global responsibility. Through our innovative treatment solutions, we are committed to providing clean water and a more sustainable environment to communities around the world.

"Ringing the Nasdaq bell is a symbolic gesture that represents our commitment to harness the capital markets to address the global challenges of water and the need to protect it," said Kobe Nagar, CEO of 374Water. "It is an honor for 374Water to participate in Water Week as a UN-accredited attendee and to cap it off with this iconic tradition, drawing attention to the importance of investing in a sustainable future with water as a critical centerpiece of this initiative. Working together and leveraging innovative technologies like AirSCWOTM, we can protect this critical resource for future generations."

About 374Water

374Water Inc. (Nasdaq:SCWO), is a global cleantech, social impact company whose mission is to preserve a clean and healthy environment that sustains life. We are pioneering a new era of sustainable waste management that supports a circular economy and enables organizations to achieve their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and sustainability goals. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Investor Contact:

Heather Crowell
[email protected]

Media Contact:

Christian Rizzo
[email protected]

