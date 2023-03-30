CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2023 / Discovery Education, in partnership with Norton, a leading Cyber Safety brand of Gen™, recently launched a new digital citizenship resource center - My Digital Life - on the award-winning Discovery Education K-12 platform. The My Digital Life resource center offers standards-aligned resources designed to empower students and educators with activities about digital citizenship. Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place.

Digital citizenship refers to the responsible use of technology by anyone who uses computers, the internet, and digital devices to engage with society on any level. By developing digital citizenship skills, students will become inclusive, informed, engaged, balanced, and alert while in digital spaces.

"Equipping educators and families with digital citizenship tools helps students develop the critical skills to stay safe online early," said Kim Allman, head of corporate responsibility for Gen and its family of consumer brands including Norton. "With the Norton resources created in partnership with Discovery Education, students will learn how to best conduct themselves in the digital environment."

Available on the Discovery Education K-12 platform, My Digital Life Center offers a centralized location for educators and students to learn and engage with digital citizenship. Connecting educators to a vast collection of high-quality, standards-aligned content, ready-to-use digital lessons, intuitive quiz and activity creation tools, and professional learning resources, Discovery Education provides educators with an enhanced learning platform that facilitates engaging, daily instruction.

"While today's students may be digital natives, safety is imperative to their online presence," said Amy Nakamoto, General Manager of Social Impact at Discovery Education. "Alongside Norton, students and educators using Discovery Education's K-12 platform now have the tools to make digital citizenship a part of their learning experiences."

Discovery Education and Norton plan to launch a suite of free resources focused on digital citizenship for educators, students, and families for the 2024 school year.

In addition, the National Afterschool Association is a supporting partner providing insight and expertise to engage and support afterschool professionals. NAA membership includes more than 30,000 professionals who reach roughly 600,000 youth through community-based, school-based, and private afterschool programs.

For more information about Discovery Education's award-winning digital resources-which can be purchased with federal stimulus funds-and professional learning services, visit www.discoveryeducation.com, and stay connected with Discovery Education on social media through Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Norton

Norton is a leading Cyber Safety brand of Gen™ (NASDAQ: GEN), a global company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom through its family of trusted consumer brands including Norton, Avast, LifeLock, Avira, AVG, ReputationDefender and CCleaner. Gen empowers people to live their digital lives safely, privately, and confidently today and for generations to come. Gen brings award-winning products and services in cybersecurity, online privacy and identity protection to more than 500 million users in more than 150 countries. Learn more at Norton.com and GenDigital.com.

About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place. Through its award-winning multimedia content, instructional supports, and innovative classroom tools, Discovery Education helps educators deliver equitable learning experiences engaging all students and supporting higher academic achievement on a global scale. Discovery Education serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in over 100 countries and territories. Inspired by the global media company Discovery, Inc., Discovery Education partners with districts, states, and trusted organizations to empower teachers with leading EdTech solutions that support the success of all learners. Explore the future of education at www.discoveryeducation.com.

