Centamin PLC Announces Notice of Director Dealing

33 minutes ago
NOTICE OF DIRECTOR DEALING

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2023 /Centamin plc("Centamin" or "the Company")(

LSE:CEY, Financial)(TSX:CEE, Financial)

In accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) 596/2014, as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal Act 2028), the Company makes the below notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Ross Jerrard, Chief Financial Officer, purchased 53,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of £1.00 per share for a total consideration of £53,653.71. After settlement of the transaction, Ross will hold a total of 620,000 (1) ordinary shares in the Company.

This announcement contains ongoing regulated information.

FOR MORE INFORMATION please visit the website www.centamin.com or contact:

Centamin plc

Alexandra Barter-Carse, Head of Corporate Communications

[email protected]

FTI Consulting

Ben Brewerton / Sara Powell / Nick Hennis

+442037271000

[email protected]

(1) As per the Performance Share Plan, 40,290 ordinary shares are subject to a two-year holding period (concluding June 2023)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameRoss Jerrard
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector - Chief Financial Officer
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCentamin plc
b)LEILEI 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary sharesISIN JE00B5TT1872
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)

Trade 1

Trade 2

£1.00

£1.003

510

52,490

Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
-Price

53,000 CEY shares

£1.003

e)Date of the transactionTrade 1: 2023-03-21 Trade 2: 2023-03-22
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Centamin PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/745432/Centamin-PLC-Announces-Notice-of-Director-Dealing

