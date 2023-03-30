Cadence Recognizes Women as the Future Faces of Innovation

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2023 / Cadence is committed to building a culture that fosters inclusion and embraces diverse backgrounds, experiences, and ideas. Each year, Cadence offers Diversity in Technology scholarships to Women in Technology, Black Students in Technology, and Latinx Students in Technology currently pursuing a bachelor's, master's, or Ph.D. degree in computer science, computer engineering, electrical engineering, electronic engineering, or a closely related technical field in the United States and Canada.

In this video you'll hear directly from some of the recipients of the Cadence Women in Technology Scholarship as they dive into their personal experiences, post-graduation goals, and what drives them to shape the future of technology.

