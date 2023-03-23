PR Newswire

ROUND ROCK, Texas, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Let's face it, how we work and where we work today is different for everyone. Whether it's hybrid work, remote work, flexible work or in-office work, one thing is fundamentally consistent: technology. It is the great equalizer driving collaboration and productivity, providing new experiences of flexibility and freedom.

While today many can work from anywhere, there are still limitations hindering our work experiences. Solving for these challenges sits at the core of our design philosophy and represents the innovations in our commercial portfolio. It spans from the device to the ecosystem to the software and solutions that bring an elevated sense of connection and collaboration.

Already known as the world's most intelligent1 and secure commercial PCs,2 we've updated our commercial portfolio with new designs, new collaboration features and new levels of performance. In addition to our laptops and workstations, we've simplified our desktop portfolio, added another breathtaking monitor and extended intelligence to the entire PC ecosystem. Throughout it all, we're thinking about sustainability, security, manageability and service offerings to help ensure businesses can meet their goals and free up the day-to-day burden on IT departments.

Enhancing the device

From the phones we use to the cars we drive, technology complements who we are in the world. The same can be said about the PCs we use for work. People not only want commercial devices with reliable performance for on-the-go productivity and seamless collaboration, but they also want devices that complement their style and design aesthetic. Let's break down how these areas show up in our new offerings.

Latitude. We've poured a ton of innovation and purposeful, detailed design into these laptops, advanced audio and video collaboration features, sustainable materials and battery-saving mini-LED keyboard technology. Read more about these stunning devices and the rest of our new Latitude portfolio here.

Our ultra-premium Latitude 9440 is the world's most collaborative commercial PC 3 built with design inspiration from our XPS line. Perfect for an executive, consultant or salesperson, it's equipped with the world's first haptic collaboration touchpad 4 for a more immersive, customizable conferencing experience. The two-in-one includes recycled and machined aluminum for a premium look and feel, and a stunning new keyboard with wider keys with no gaps, known as zero-lattice, that makes all day working comfortable.

is the world's most collaborative commercial PC built with design inspiration from our XPS line. Perfect for an executive, consultant or salesperson, it's equipped with the world's first haptic collaboration touchpad for a more immersive, customizable conferencing experience. The two-in-one includes recycled and machined aluminum for a premium look and feel, and a stunning new keyboard with wider keys with no gaps, known as zero-lattice, that makes all day working comfortable. You can easily pop one of the Latitude 7340/7440 Ultralights in your bag as you move between meetings. Both start at just under/over one kilogram – they are surprisingly light yet durable. We haven't sacrificed features either. Each has a 16:10 display and 5MP camera for a productive workspace with mobile convenience.

Precision. Creators, designers, engineers and other specialized power users have their own demands. They prioritize performance and graphics capabilities to run graphic intensive applications and software, while in the office, studio or on the move. We're delivering new enhancements across our Precision mobile and fixed workstations – including the latest Intel 13th Gen® Core™ processors and NVIDIA RTX Ada Generation Laptop GPUs – to meet these needs.

Last year we introduced a 14-inch workstation that delivered unrivaled power. This year the Precision 5480 features performance improvements from processor to graphics card and beyond. But it doesn't stop there. We've added a 16-inch mobile workstation to our 5000 Series line-up. The Precision 5680 has the smallest 16-inch footprint in the world,5 but packs an amazing punch, with up to Intel® Core™ i9 (45W) and up to 64GB of DDR5 memory with the NVIDIA RTX 5000 Ada graphics Generation Laptop GPU. It offers even more power and immersive experiences with the 16:10 display and up to UHD+ with PremierColor in a stylish, lightweight package. Read more about our new Precision workstations here.

OptiPlex. Three decades of continuous desktop innovation have led us to a new OptiPlex portfolio. We've listened to customer feedback and it's now easier than ever to configure, purchase and manage. We've simplified the portfolio so customers can quickly identify the system based on workspace and performance needs. For example, select between space-conscious designs and minimalist desk set-ups with a range of performance options, or prioritize the expandability and performance of a desktop tower.

We've also made the portfolio more intelligent and easier for IT admins to manage multiple or even thousands of devices with a new single BIOS setup, freeing up valuable IT time. Read more about the new OptiPlex portfolio here, including our standout product, the OptiPlex All-in-One that features comfort and style in a sleek design and comes with built-in collaboration, security and privacy features.

A branching ecosystem

A modern work setup requires both software and ecosystem solutions around the PC so that we can efficiently maximize our productivity.

Imagine a super ultrawide screen – a 49-inch dual QHD curved monitor that allows you to split your display into two 27-inch QHD partitions – without the bezel in between for even more virtually seamless multitasking. That's just what our new Dell UltraSharp 49 Curved USB-C Hub Monitor is designed to do. With financial traders, engineers and data analysts in mind for multiscreen productivity, you can connect and display content from two PCs simultaneously to one monitor. The 2000:1 contrast ratio IPS Black panel technology offers two times more color contrast than conventional IPS over a wide viewing angle. The USB-C hub monitor provides an array of connectivity options that powers your laptop up to 90W and delivers 2.5GbE connection via the built-in Ethernet port. Lastly, the monitor also features ComfortView Plus for enhanced eye comfort and the integrated pop-out feature provides easy access to ports so you can connect your external devices easily.

We can't overlook software. We are adding to Dell Optimizer's existing features, such as intelligent audio, privacy, connectivity and collaboration that learn and respond to the way you work. Our customers told us the fewer applications to pull up and sift through, the better. That's why our latest version of Dell Optimizer extends intelligence from the PC to the rest of your ecosystem. It allows you to manage your displays and peripherals more easily in one interface. We are also improving our intelligent audio capabilities on our PCs. The echo canceling feature cancels out distracting echoes for everyone on the call, and voice quality monitoring notifies you with a pop-up when your voice quality is poor.

Catered to IT and beyond

Let's shift to some of the features that will matter most to IT decision-makers. Our conversations with customers consistently focus on how Dell can help them reach their sustainability goals, enable secure hybrid work amidst growing cyberattack threats, and simplify and reduce the burden on overwhelmed IT departments. In fact, 45% of ITDMs don't have peace of mind their people can securely work from anywhere.6 We are constantly looking at ways to modernize and meet our customers in these crucial areas.

Sustainability. Dell continues to innovate and invest in sustainable design across our products and packaging. We're expanding the use of low-carbon emissions aluminum to include more recycled content and extending this material to more of our portfolio, including the Latitude 9440, and Precision 5680, and to our Latitude 7000 series later this year. We've increased the percentage of post-consumer recycled materials to reduce the environmental impact further in our most sustainable Latitude laptop series, 7,8 our Precision 3000 workstations 9 and our latest commercial monitors. 10 Plus, "Quiet Mode" within our thermal management settings of Dell Optimizer can provide up to 18% in power savings. 11





Focused on delivering the industry's most secure commercial PCs and creating a trusted workspace with hardware and software protections, our recent security announcement highlights new services and solutions. This includes a collaboration with CrowdStrike to offer customers more choice in cybersecurity software, a hardware supply chain security offering that provides additional assurances that PCs arrived as they were ordered as well as a managed detection and response service to help customers safeguard IT environments. We're also making our devices as easy as possible to manage, deploy and use. Data and Device Management. Today we're introducing Dell APEX Managed Device Service. For a monthly fee per device, small and medium businesses can transfer the burden of IT support to Dell, and instead focus on their business. Additionally, our latest commercial devices are compatible with Dell's Cloud Client Workspace software. IT admins can seamlessly and securely integrate PCs into their VDI environment and manage their fleet of devices more easily.

Learn More About Dell's New Commercial Lineup

Check out the complete press kit including our pricing and availability guide. Price is an average starting point and can be lowered by ordering higher quantities through a Dell Sales team member.

