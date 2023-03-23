PR Newswire

ROUND ROCK, Texas, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Small and medium business (SMB) leaders may view an in-house IT team as a luxury. However, IT is more than purchasing a few laptops and shipping them to employees, especially when setting the foundations for scaling a successful business. Fielding employee questions about technology can be overwhelming, ad hoc fixes can be costly surprises and employee downtime can have a big impact, especially for smaller teams.

Dell Runs Your IT So You Can Run Your Business

As businesses grow, technology needs typically follow. SMB leaders often ask: How can I predict or plan my IT budget? How can I use technology to keep my business secure? How can I answer my employees' technical questions without investing hours digging through online tech forums? How can I manage all of this without a dedicated headcount? Entrepreneurs and leaders shouldn't have to choose between driving business growth or supporting the tech needs for their teams.

To help businesses with little or no IT resources, we're introducing a simple, all-inclusive monthly subscription with no long-term commitment so customers can shift day-to-day support and PC management to Dell and focus on their business.

With the Dell APEX Managed Device Service subscription, highly skilled Dell technology experts will be available 24/7 and will work to help keep devices more secure and up-to-date. They can handle all elements of hardware management - from device set up and software implementation, to supporting with device encryption, platform and device security, in addition to any hardware fixes. The offer contains a wealth of support services including accidental damage supporti and predictive issue detection. The subscription even features tech coaching for team members and access to valuable IT insight reports outlining device health, user experience and recommendations.

Dell Becomes Your IT Department

As SMBs often need to stay nimble and adaptable to external factors, Dell APEX Managed Device Service is available to buy as a month-to-month subscription at $70 per device. This frees customers from a lengthy commitment and ensures they are never paying more than they should. So, whether the business operates as a one-person powerhouse or is 300 employees strong and growing fast, the offer provides maximum flexibility for scaling.

"83% of small businesses are prioritizing outsourcing their device, security and overall IT management. At the same time, 62% of small businesses are increasing their use of as-a-Service technology adoption," industry analyst Anurag Agrawal, founder and chief global analyst of Techaisle, recently commented. "With Dell APEX Managed Device Service, small businesses have peace of mind knowing their IT needs are handled with Dell's industry-leading IT management and support capabilities. From PC management to device security to expert Dell support, all in a flexible monthly subscription, this newest addition to the Dell APEX lineup delivers the immediate value small businesses need to focus on growing their business, not managing IT."

Dell APEX Managed Device Service at Work

Last year, leaders from Trident Proposal Management were looking for a managed IT solution to support their growing business. The California-based consulting firm helps clients identify opportunities and prepare proposals for federal government contracts. For years, team members had to rely on consumer-grade email accounts, client issued assets or stand-alone devices operating without a managed enterprise.

With eight full-time employees and 30 freelancers, including two located internationally, Trident needed to find a comprehensive solution for a secure, managed system. They spent more than 120 hours reviewing the websites of PC retailers and managed service providers to source devices and tech support services. After six months, they still hadn't found a solution – until they connected with a Dell representative. Trident Proposal Management was an ideal candidate for Dell's pilot program. The pilot ran for a year and helped Dell to garner important feedback from multiple customers, spanning a total of more than 200 end users.

"We had been looking to step up our IT game, update our devices and consider cyber security best practices for a while, but we couldn't find a managed service provider with the capabilities of supporting a small business like ours," explains Ben Galendez, Trident's IT manager and a capture and proposal manager. "The Dell pilot was great – we managed to migrate our team to new devices and having a direct line to IT experts has saved us a lot of time and prevented headaches."

Dell provided IT assistance to help Trident implement a secure internal collaboration site, standardized licensing and more.

"Whenever I have a question, whether it's about security, software or a device, I can contact Dell, and they'll provide answers," adds Galendez. "It's reassuring to have a large, reputable brand like Dell meet all our technology needs – a one-stop-shop experience. We're a small but mighty team, but we're not technology specialists. It's really a no-brainer for us to outsource our helpdesk with the Dell APEX Managed Device Service subscription."

Learn More About Dell APEX for Businesses of All Sizes

Dell APEX Managed Device Service is available to U.S. customers through Dell sales representatives or on Dell.com in combination with the purchase or lease of the latest Dell commercial PCs.

Dell APEX Managed Device Service is just one of the ways Dell is helping to simplify the future of work while increasing IT agility and control for customers. The Dell APEX portfolio lets customers effortlessly scale to meet ever-changing IT demands – from client devices to the cloud – while focusing on business outcomes. We continue to expand our APEX solutions to provide ultimate flexibility for businesses of all sizes to invest in modern lifecycle solutions. Learn more about Dell Technologies APEX.

For more information: To learn more about Dell APEX Managed Device Service and our latest commercial products, check out our complete press kit.

i Accidental Damage Service excludes theft, loss, and damage due to fire, flood or other acts of nature, or intentional damage. Customer must return damaged unit. Limit of 1 qualified incident per contract year. See dell.com/servicecontracts

