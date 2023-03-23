Utah Governor's Office Recognizes USANA for Its Support of Women in the Workplace

Author's Avatar
7 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SALT LAKE CITY, March 23, 2023

Named among 100 Utah companies championing women

SALT LAKE CITY, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Creating an environment of equity and inclusion for women in the workplace is an important focus for USANA, which was recently recognized for its efforts in this area. Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox, the Governor's Office of Economic Opportunity, and the Utah Women and Leadership Project at Utah State University recently named USANA as one of the 100 Utah companies championing women.

USANA_100_Utah_Companies.jpg

To learn more about USANA, please visit USANA.com.

"USANA strives to be an inclusive company and place for women to grow in their careers," says Sheena Blauvelt, USANA's executive director of Human Resources. "Through our Women in Leadership program, we have created a space for executives at USANA to share their expertise and help mentor and sponsor our next generation of leaders. We are proud of what we have accomplished and are excited about future initiatives that will ensure USANA continues to offer a diverse workplace and leadership team."

Along with its Women in Leadership program, USANA also boasts inclusive benefit and retirement strategies, a commitment to work-life balance, and strong female senior leadership that extends to its Board of Directors. All this was key to USANA receiving this honor.

As part of the new Inspire In Utah initiative, 100 Companies Championing Women recognizes and highlights stories from 100 Utah companies that offer family-friendly policies and practices. These exemplary businesses also engage women-specific initiatives to impact the recruiting, hiring, retaining, and advancing of women employees, managers, and leaders.

"We know a more diverse workforce and leadership team isn't just the right thing to do, it's also linked to organizations having better financial performance, increased innovation, and better understanding of customers," says Amy Haran, USANA executive vice president of communications. "I'm excited to see USANA and so many other leading companies in our state foster women leaders and reap the business benefits that come with it. Thanks to the Governor's office and Utah State for this important initiative and recognition."

About USANA
USANA (

NYSE:USNA, Financial) prides itself on providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative Celavive skincare and Active Nutrition lines, USANA has proven for 30 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more about USANA's sustainability efforts here.

Media Contact: Amy Haran
Executive Vice President of Communications
(801) 954-7641
media(at)USANAinc(dot)com

USANA_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA50354&sd=2023-03-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/utah-governors-office-recognizes-usana-for-its-support-of-women-in-the-workplace-301780156.html

SOURCE USANA

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA50354&Transmission_Id=202303231256PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA50354&DateId=20230323
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.