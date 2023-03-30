FiscalNote+Holdings%2C+Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) ("FiscalNote"), a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS technology provider of global policy and market intelligence, today announced it has been selected as one of 14 inaugural “trusted partners” – and the sole provider of legal, political, and regulatory data and information – to collaborate with AI research and deployment company OpenAI by enabling access to select FiscalNote market leading real-time data sets and content for users of OpenAI’s ChatGPT platform. The collaboration is testament to FiscalNote’s decade of aggregating and training models in the legal and political domain.

OpenAI is introducing a protocol for selected and trusted developers, all leaders in their respective fields, that enables them to use designated APIs to connect their applications. FiscalNote is collaborating with OpenAI as the sole provider in the political, legal, and regulatory domain, joining a group of global brands who are leaders in other industry verticals that include Airbnb, Expedia, Instacart, KAYAK, OpenTable, Shopify, Slack, and Stripe.

By leveraging this development relationship with OpenAI, FiscalNote will expose certain data and information, determined by FiscalNote, to OpenAI’s user base and thereby gain further insights into how users may desire to leverage generative models to understand political and regulatory information in the future. This expanded user interaction will help create a flywheel to drive future product development for FiscalNote’s domain specific models, enhance accuracy and relevancy for its customers, and enable the company to swiftly extend its leadership in the applicationof AI and large language models related to these specialized data sets. We believe the combination of generalized foundation models with FiscalNote's domain-specific models will create defensible insights that will further enable the company to efficiently optimize its own models and data collection efforts while building novel applications and user experiences that enhance efficiency for FiscalNote customers.

“Since we founded FiscalNote a decade ago, the company has been an early adopter and pioneer of AI, uniquely applying it to the political and legal domain, and building a specialized expertise that has made us the unparalleled leader in this space,” said FiscalNote Chairman, CEO, and Co-founder Tim Hwang. “We’re excited to collaborate with OpenAI and, as the market leader in legal and regulatory intelligence, we intend to continue to always be at the forefront as technological capabilities continue to advance. We believe this is the beginning of an innovative collaboration with a fellow AI pioneer, and we intend to continue to push the bounds of what is possible as we use this cutting-edge technology to deliver results for our global customers and advance their business objectives.”

“AI has always been a cornerstone of FiscalNote’s vision from day one to augment the value of unstructured data and create insights that produce impactful results for our customers, which is why we built machine learning-powered capabilities into the very first iterations of our products,” said Dr. Vlad Eidelman, Chief Scientist and Chief Technology Officer, FiscalNote. “We see the huge potential for incorporating generative AI in aspects of how political and regulatory analysis is consumed, and we’re excited about this special opportunity to power new types of interactions with our political data.”

To read more about the FiscalNote-OpenAI collaboration and the new plug-in protocol, read OpenAI’s blog post here.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE) is a leading technology provider of global policy and market intelligence. By uniquely combining AI technology, actionable data, and expert and peer insights, FiscalNote empowers customers to manage policy, address regulatory developments, and mitigate global risk. Since 2013, FiscalNote has pioneered technology that delivers mission-critical insights and the tools to turn them into action. Home to CQ, FrontierView, Oxford Analytica, VoterVoice, and many other industry-leading brands, FiscalNote serves approximately 5,000 customers worldwide with global offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. To learn more about FiscalNote and its family of brands, visit FiscalNote.com and follow @FiscalNote.

