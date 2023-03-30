Salesforce: Risks Looming on the Horizon

The company's dominant market position may come under threat in the coming years

Author's Avatar
Just now
Summary
  • Salesforce reported strong earnings for fiscal 2023, attracting praise from Wall Street analysts.
  • The company remains the dominant player in the customer relationship management software market.
  • Investors should monitor a few risks looming on the horizon to identify potential cracks in the company's growth story.
Article's Main Image

Salesforce Inc. (

CRM, Financial), the leading customer relationship management software solutions provider in the world, reported strong earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 on March 1, attracting wide praise from Wall Street analysts, economists and investors. Shares popped more than 15% the following day with investors getting behind the company in hopes for much higher investment returns in the future with the company pledging to focus more on profitability and operating margins.

1638758443923836928.png
CRM Data by GuruFocus

The company doubled its share buyback program from $10 billion to $20 billion as well - a move that improved the investor sentiment toward in an era where investors have lost faith in many tech companies.

Although the outlook for Salesforce seems promising, a deeper dive into the company reveals several major risks looming on the horizon.

Balancing margins and growth in a competitive market

Salesforce delivered a remarkable performance in its fiscal fourth quarter, which has been touted by many analysts as a pivotal moment in the company's growth story. The company exceeded Wall Street expectations by a considerable margin, reporting strong revenue and profitability that reflects the strength of its business model amid challenging macroeconomic conditions.

The company reported $31.4 billion in revenue for full fiscal 2023, representing an 18% year-over-year increase or 22% in constant currency, indicating strong underlying growth trends.

Salesforce had strong operating cash flow of $7.1 billion, the highest in the company's history, which is a testament to its operational efficiency and ability to generate cash from its core business operations. This significant increase of 19% reflects the company's focus on driving growth while also maintaining a strong financial position.

The company's impressive performance is a result of its relentless focus on innovation and strategic investments in its platform and product offerings. Salesforce's cloud-based software solutions enable businesses to better manage their customer relationships and drive growth by improving customer engagement and satisfaction. However, despite its strong performance and market leadership position, the company is facing a few risks and challenges.

One major issue is the presence of powerful activist investors who are seeking to exert control over the company. Elliott Management, one of the five activist investors of note, has put forward its own slate of candidates for the board of directors. This move is aimed at gaining enough voting control to impose its agenda, which could have significant consequences for the future of Salesforce.

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff has stated that he does not mind activist investors circling his company, as long as they are knowledgeable and have the best interests of the company at heart. However, he has been dismissive of Strive Asset Management, which was co-founded by 2024 Republican presidential hopeful and Woke Inc. author Vivek Ramaswamy. In a recent interview, Benioff referred to Ramaswamy as "just a politician." He said that anyone can be an activist, but those who are using activism for their own political agenda are not beneficial to the company.

In recent times, the management structure and the growth strategy of Salesforce have become a major concern for investors. Two co-CEOs left their position in just three years, and activist investors believe that the company's management structure needs to be reviewed.

Additionally, the company's focus on profitability is another challenge it's facing. Salesforce has achieved meaningful growth through acquisitions, but as investors demanded answers about Salesforce's balance of growth and margins, the company is now more focused on increasing profit margins. This new focus will result in the company curbing spending and investment, which could make it harder for Salesforce to address emerging threats such as the evolution of a long-time partner into a competitor.

Veeva Systems Inc. (

VEEV, Financial), a company that sells software to life sciences organizations, is one such long-time partner that built its core software on top of Salesforce's app-development platform. However, this relationship will come to an end in 2025, and the company has announced that the contract with Salesforce will not be renewed as it has built CRM software in-house. It would not be surprising if a few other customers decide to follow Veeva to manage the long-term costs associated with hiring a third-party CRM software solutions provider. While Veeva has agreed to pay Salesforce as its customers use Salesforce's platform, the costs have risen as more people have come to rely on Veeva. In exchange for Veeva's payments, Salesforce has agreed not to enter Veeva's specialized, regulated market. This agreement is becoming challenging as Veeva becomes profitable and is a publicly traded software company with a $28 billion market capitalization. The move to ditch Salesforce is seen as positive for Veeva’s customers as it simplifies their landscape. However, it remains to be seen whether other large Salesforce customers will follow Veeva's lead and whether Salesforce will be able to develop technology to address these emerging threats.

Takeaway

Despite Salesforce's strong financial performance and apparent potential for continued growth, the company is not entirely free from risks and challenges. Some of these include concerns over management structure, profitability and emerging competition. With the influence of activist investors and a new focus on short-term profitability, Salesforce may find it difficult to address new threats effectively. Nevertheless, the company continues to hold a significant position in the cloud software development industry, and its actions in the future will be worth observing as it confronts these challenges. Balancing growth with profit margins will be crucial for Salesforce as it navigates these hurdles.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.