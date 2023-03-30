Pennsylvania American Water announced today that the company is hosting a supplier summit on Thursday, April 13, 2023. This in-person event will be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel at 500 Mansfield Avenue in Greentree. The event is scheduled from 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., and a box lunch will be provided.

“Pennsylvania American Water plans to invest more than $2 billion into our water and wastewater systems during the next several years, and we remain focused on advancing an inclusive supply chain to strengthen local economies and reflect all the communities that we serve,” said Pennsylvania American Water President Justin Ladner.

The company strongly encourages attendance from certified VBE, WBE, MBE, LGBTQ, Disabled, and Service-Disabled owned companies that provide the following services:

• General Contractors • Electrical • Water and Sewer Line Construction • Plumbing • Site Excavation • Painting • Paving • Tank Rehab/painting/Construction • Building Construction • Engineering Services • Roofing • Residual Removal/Hauling

Ladner added, “This event will allow attendees to network with our primary contractors and major suppliers, whom we count on to support supplier diversity by creating a competitive procurement process for diverse subcontractors and suppliers.”

Interested companies can register for the event here. Once registered, interested vendor information will be forwarded to the appropriate company Supply Chain strategic buyer. For more information about doing business with Pennsylvania American Water and the company’s supplier diversity program, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.amwater.com%2Fpaaw%2Fsuppliersummit.

