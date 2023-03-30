Curiosity Original 'CSI On Trial' Puts Forensic Science to the Test With Explosive Results

9 minutes ago
Curiosity (NASDAQ: CURI) the global factual entertainment media company, announced today’s world premiere of CSI On Trial, a groundbreaking docuseries that exposes disturbing questions about the most widely-known crime scene investigation methods. The 6-episode series is available to watch now on Curiosity’s flagship streamer Curiosity+Stream.

It’s nearly impossible to imagine a criminal investigation today that doesn’t involve forensic science – firearms analysis, bloodstain patterns, footprints. CSI On Trial reveals the shocking lack of scientific validity behind these investigative practices through real-life criminal cases, the stories of the wrongly convicted who are now free, and the believed innocent who remain behind bars.

Filmmaker and series executive producer Molly Hermann from The Biscuit Factory narrates the docuseries. She interviewed nearly 70 scientists, practitioners, attorneys, judges, and innocent people who were convicted by flawed forensic evidence.

“I believed the old adage that the U.S. criminal justice system isn’t perfect, but is still the best in the world,” said Hermann. “But what I discovered is that many methods of forensic science used to build criminal cases aren’t just imperfect, they’re irresponsible and unscientific with a profound impact on human lives. And that’s our mission -- to investigate how and why most forensic methods are flawed and explore how we can make the justice system more accountable and more fair.”

"CSI On Trial is an amazing example of what Curiosity Stream does best — dive deep into realms you thought you knew, to reveal stunning new insight,” said Rob Burk, Curiosity’s Head of Content. “I had heard of the so-called ‘CSI effect’ -- but was shocked to learn how little science there is behind most forensic science disciplines — and the incredibly high price so many have paid because of it. We hope this series contributes to a healthy dialog about the real capabilities and limitations of forensics science."

Curiosity’s Burk is the docuseries executive producer along with Hermann and Rob Lyall from The Biscuit Factory.

About Curiosity Inc.

Curiosity Inc. is the entertainment brand for people who want to know more. The global media company is home to award-winning original and curated factual films, shows, and series covering science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. With approximately 23 million subscribers worldwide and thousands of titles, the company operates the flagship Curiosity Stream SVOD service, available in more than 175 countries worldwide; Curiosity Channel, the linear television channel available via global distribution partners; Curiosity Now, a free, ad-supported channel; Curiosity Audio Network, featuring original content and podcasts; and Curiosity Studios, which oversees original programming. Curiosity Inc. also owns and operates One Day University, which provides access to engaging talks and lectures from leading university and college professors in the United States. Curiosity Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CuriosityStream Inc. (Nasdaq: CURI). For more information, visit CuriosityStream.com.

