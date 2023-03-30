NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) announced today that for the third consecutive year, the company has been recognized by Latino Leaders Magazine as one of the “Best Companies to Work for Latinos.”

According to the magazine, the exclusive list includes companies “that have demonstrated substantial efforts to open their corporate culture to everyone, making sure their employees feel proud, included, appreciated and admired, thus bringing their business success at the same pace as their Latino talent.”

The list is based on diversity representation on the corporate board, the percentage of Hispanic employees, a strong commitment to community service, leadership development programs, solid outreach and recruitment initiatives, career opportunities and other efforts to increase diversity among the workforce, suppliers and executive level engagement.

“We are thankful for all of our employees as they are the key reason NuStar is such a great place to work,” said NuStar Chairman and CEO Brad Barron. “We believe that having an inclusive workplace with a diverse and representative workforce makes NuStar a stronger company so we are proud to be recognized once again by Latino Leaders Magazine.”

About NuStar Energy L.P.

NuStar Energy L.P., a publicly traded master limited partnership based in San Antonio, Texas, is one of the largest independent liquids terminal and pipeline operators in the nation. NuStar currently has approximately 9,500 miles of pipeline and 63 terminal and storage facilities that store and distribute crude oil, refined products, renewable fuels, ammonia and specialty liquids. The partnership’s combined system has approximately 49 million barrels of storage capacity, and NuStar has operations in the United States and Mexico. For more information, visit NuStar Energy L.P.’s website at www.nustarenergy.com and its Sustainability page at https%3A%2F%2Fsustainability.nustarenergy.com%2F.

