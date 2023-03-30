NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2023 / Southern Company has been named the top utility on Forbes magazine's Best Large Employers in America 2023 rankings. Southern Company ranked nearly 100 places higher than the next peer company listed in the Utilities group by Forbes. Of the 500 large employers ranked, Southern Company was No. 15 overall. This is the second consecutive year Southern Company has been ranked in the top 15.

"Southern Company strives to be an industry leader. Being recognized among the best in the nation once again is an absolute honor," said Southern Company chairman, president and CEO Tom Fanning. "This accolade is particularly gratifying because it is directly based on employee feedback. Southern Company is committed to creating a workplace where all groups are well represented, included and fairly treated within all levels of the organization and that everyone feels welcomed, valued and respected."

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to anonymously survey approximately 45,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 5,000 employees. Participants were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family and to nominate organizations other than their own. The final list ranks the 500 large employers that received the most recommendations.

For complete large business rankings, read more about Forbes' 2023 America's Best Large Employers.

