On Monday, March 20th, 2023, Membership Collective Group commenced trading on the NYSE under its new name and ticker, Soho House & Co Inc. / SHCO.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230323005675/en/

Soho House & Co Inc. on NYSE trading floor. Photo credit: NYSE

This name change highlights its main global membership business, Soho House, as well as supports its other attractive hospitality, membership, and lifestyle brands, The Ned, Soho Home, Soho Works, Soho Skin, Scorpios, The Line, and Saguaro Hotels, under one new company brand.

"We decided to change our company name to Soho House & Co, taking us back to our roots and reflecting the unique brand that Nick Jones has spent 28 years creating,” said Andrew Carnie, CEO of Soho House & Co Inc.

Soho House & Co Inc. will continue to focus on its membership offerings of physical and digital spaces connecting vibrant, diverse, and creative members globally in unique spaces.

Soho House and Co Inc. can now be followed via its new ticker (NYSE: SHCO) and on its new investor relations website www.sohohouseco.com

ENDS

What is Soho House & Co Inc.?

Soho House & Co Inc. is a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a vibrant, diverse, and international group of members. These members use the Soho House & Co platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. We began with the opening of the first Soho House in 1995 and remain the only company to have scaled a private membership network with a global presence. Members around the world engage with Soho House & Co through our international collection of 41 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works, The Ned in London, New York, and Doha, Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, Soho Home – our homeware and interior design brand – Soho Skin - our skincare brand and our digital channels. The LINE and Saguaro hotels in North America also form part of Soho House & Co’s broader portfolio.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230323005675/en/