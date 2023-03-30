The+Schall+Law+Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Block, Inc. (“Block” or “the Company”) (NYSE: SQ) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Block is the subject of a report published by Hindenburg Research on March 23, 2023. The report, titled: “Block: How Inflated User Metrics and ‘Frictionless’ Fraud Facilitation Enabled Insiders to Cash Out Over $1 Billion,” alleges that the “’magic’ behind Block’s business has not been disruptive innovation, but rather the company’s willingness to facilitate fraud against consumers and the government, avoid regulation, dress up predatory loans and fees as revolutionary technology, and mislead investors with inflated metrics.” The Report adds that the Company “wildly overstated” its user metrics. Based on this report, shares of Block fell by more than 14.5% in intraday trading.

