MedMen Enterprises Announces Change of Auditor

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

MedMen Enterprises Inc., (“MedMen" or the "Company") (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQB: MMNFF) announces it has changed its auditor from MNP LLP to Marcum LLP effective March 17, 2023.

The report of MNP LLP on the Company’s consolidated financial statements for the fiscal years ended June 25, 2022 and June 26, 2021 did not contain an adverse opinion or a disclaimer of opinion, nor was it qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope or accounting principle. The report had been prepared assuming that the Company would continue as a going concern and included an explanatory paragraph regarding the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern as result of recurring losses from operations, violation of various debt covenants and a net capital deficiency.

During the fiscal years ended June 25, 2022 and June 26, 2021 and the subsequent interim period through March 18, 2023, there were (a) no disagreements (as defined in Item 304(a)(1)(iv) of Regulation S-K and the related instructions) between the Company and MNP LLP on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure or auditing scope or procedure, which would have caused it to make reference to the subject matter of such a disagreement in connection with its audit reports on the Company’s consolidated financial statements for such years, and (b) no reportable events (as described in Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K and in National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations), except the identification of a material weakness that the Company’s financial record keeping process is deficient and that it does not have effective controls over the period-end reconciliation process.

The Company provided MNP LLP with a copy of the foregoing disclosures it is making in a Current Report on Form 8-K prior to its filing and requested, in accordance with applicable practices, that MNP LLP furnish a letter addressed to the Securities and Exchange Commission stating whether or not it agrees with the statements made herein.

On March 17, 2023, the Company engaged Marcum LLP as its new independent registered public accountant for the fiscal year ending July 1, 2023. The Audit Committee of the Company approved and authorized the engagement of Marcum LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm.

During the fiscal years ended June 25, 2022 and June 26, 2021 and the subsequent interim period through March 17, 2023, neither the Company nor anyone on its behalf consulted with Marcum LLP regarding (a) the application of accounting principles to a specified transaction, completed or proposed, or the type of audit opinion that might be rendered on the Company’s financial statements, and neither a written report nor oral advice was provided to the Company that Marcum LLP concluded was an important factor considered by the Company in reaching a decision as to any accounting, auditing or financial reporting issue, or (b) any matter that was either the subject of a disagreement (as defined in Item 304(a)(1)(iv) of Regulation S-K and the related instructions) or a reportable event (as described in Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K).

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About MedMen:

MedMen is a premier American cannabis retailer with an operational footprint in California, Nevada, Illinois, Arizona, Massachusetts, and New York. MedMen offers a robust selection of high-quality products, including MedMen-owned brands MedMen Red, Moss and LuxLyte, through its premium retail stores, proprietary delivery service, as well as curbside and in-store pickup. MedMen Buds, an industry-first loyalty program, provides exclusive access to promotions, product drops and content. MedMen believes that a world where cannabis is legal and regulated is safer, healthier, and happier.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230323005696r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230323005696/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.