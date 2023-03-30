Summit and Continental Cement Invests in North America's Largest Cement Storage Dome in Davenport, Iowa

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE: SUM) ("Summit," "Summit Materials," "Summit Inc." or the "Company"), a leading construction materials solutions provider, in partnership with its subsidiary, Continental Cement Company, LLC ("Continental Cement," "CCC"), announced the official opening of the Davenport Cement Storage Dome, the largest cement storage dome in North America, with storage capacity of 125,000t of cement. The dome substantially reduces the need for winter storage barges and provides a safer, more efficient operation, reducing barge storage costs and helping Summit more effectively serve its valued customers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230323005238/en/

DSC09341.jpg

Summit Materials Opens North America's Largest Cement Storage Dome (Photo: Business Wire)

Construction of the dome, which required approximately 18 months to complete, is a shining example of Summit's commitment to be the most socially responsible, integrated construction materials solution provider, collaborating with stakeholders to deliver differentiated innovations and solve customers' challenges.

The project was completed on time, on budget, and most importantly, without a safety incident. Summit and Continental Cement's investment into this project reaffirms their long-term commitment to the Great State of Iowa, the Quad Cities, the City of Buffalo, and the 119 employees at Summit's Davenport plant.

"We are proud to officially open the Davenport Cement Storage Dome and to celebrate this milestone achievement with our valued customers, suppliers, employees, and community stakeholders," said Anne Noonan, CEO of Summit. "This dome helps strengthen our enduring and trusted customer relationships in all markets, particularly in Iowa and Missouri, where we have our major production assets. Our use of lower carbon cement both in the construction of the dome and to be stored within the dome exemplifies Summit and Continental Cement's commitment to sustainability and the path to carbon neutrality."

The Davenport Cement Storage Dome project used PLC in all concrete supplied to this project, and Summit is the first cement producer in the United States to convert all cement production to PLC, a lower carbon product.

"We are particularly proud of our industry leadership position in the replacement of fossil fuels with waste products," said Noonan. "Our existing replacement rate of using alternative fuels rather than coal is amongst the highest in the industry, and to further increase this important part of our carbon reduction commitment, we are investing another $32 Million in expanding our Green America Recycling operation, allowing the cement plant to replace approximately 55% of its fossil fuel consumption with non-hazardous waste."

Summit and Continental Cement thank all the stakeholders, including customers, employees, community stakeholders, elected officials, and suppliers, without whom this event would not be possible. Both remain committed to Iowa, the Davenport plant, its customers, and employees, and look forward to continued collaboration towards shared economic and community objectives.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230323005238r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230323005238/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.