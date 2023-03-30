CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF), a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products, has published its 2022 Annual Report as well as its 2022 sustainability reporting materials. The Company releases these reports concurrently in line with its commitment to evaluate financial performance alongside sustainability performance.

The reports provide a close-up look at CF Industries’ 2022 performance, progress on its decarbonization and clean energy initiatives and updates on its comprehensive environment, social and governance (ESG) goals. This year’s sustainability reporting includes its 2022 ESG Report tailored to the information needs of shareholders and other capital market participants as well as CF Industries 2022: Sustainability in Action, a report that is relevant to all stakeholders, including the individuals, policymakers, organizations, and communities who touch CF Industries’ business and are critical to its success.

“CF Industries’ present and future is focused squarely on our mission to provide clean energy to feed and fuel the world sustainably,” said Tony Will, president and chief executive officer, CF Industries Holdings, Inc. “As our Annual Report and sustainability report detail, CF Industries made substantial headway in 2022 towards realizing the full promise of what our Company can offer the world as we advance our clean energy initiatives and work across the ESG dimensions that we believe are critical to the long-term success of CF Industries and are material to our stakeholders.”

Highlights from the reports include:

An overview of our largest-of-its-kind carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) commercial agreement with ExxonMobil to capture and permanently store up to 2 million metric tons of CO 2 from our Donaldsonville Complex that would otherwise be emitted to the atmosphere. This will also be a significant step forward towards meeting the Company’s goal to reduce its emission intensity by 25% by 2030.

Progress and plans to address CF Industries' Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions, including the first known industrial purchase of natural gas certified to have a lower methane intensity – a significant contributor to the Company's Scope 3 emissions – for use in ammonia production.

Continued focus on promoting a culture of safety excellence, which underpins the Company’s safety metrics, which are significantly better than industry averages.

An update on CF Industries’ commitment to inclusion, diversity and equity, with the Company continuing to exceed its goal for representation of women and persons of color in senior leadership roles while making progress on our efforts to create additional pathways to long-term professional growth for traditionally underrepresented employee groups.

Results from the first full year of CF Industries’ Volunteer Time Off program, through which employees volunteered more than 3,300 hours of their time to charitable organizations and causes.

Expanded disclosures related to biodiversity, including publishing a map of biodiversity risks and CF Industries’ facilities to increase transparency on this important issue.

Reporting prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Framework, and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) guidelines.

For more information about sustainability at CF Industries and to download the full reports, please visit www.cfindustries.com/sustainability.

About CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

At CF Industries, our mission is to provide clean energy to feed and fuel the world sustainably. With our employees focused on safe and reliable operations, environmental stewardship, and disciplined capital and corporate management, we are on a path to decarbonize our ammonia production network – the world’s largest – to enable green and blue hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement and other industrial activities. Our manufacturing complexes in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, an unparalleled storage, transportation and distribution network in North America, and logistics capabilities enabling a global reach underpin our strategy to leverage our unique capabilities to accelerate the world’s transition to clean energy. CF Industries routinely posts investor announcements and additional information on the Company’s website at www.cfindustries.com and encourages those interested in the Company to check there frequently.

