OLD GREENWICH, Conn., March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Global, Inc. ( HSON), a leading global talent solutions company, will issue fourth quarter financial results for the period ended December 31, 2022, before the market opens on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

The company will host a conference call to review its results that same day at 10:00 am ET. The call will be webcast live on the investor relations section of the company’s website, hudsonrpo.com. The archived call will be available on the investor relations section of the company's website, hudsonrpo.com.

If you wish to join the conference call, please use the dial-in information below:

  • Toll-Fee Dial-In Number: (866) 652-5200
  • International Dial-In Number: (412) 317-6060

About Hudson Global, Inc.
Hudson Global, Inc. is a leading total talent solutions provider operating under the brand name Hudson RPO. We deliver innovative, customized recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations worldwide. Through our consultative approach, we design tailored solutions to meet our clients’ strategic growth initiatives. As a trusted advisor, we meet our commitments, deliver quality and value, and strive to exceed expectations.

For more information, please visit us at www.hudsonrpo.com or contact us at [email protected]

Investor Relations:
The Equity Group
Lena Cati
212 836-9611 / [email protected]

