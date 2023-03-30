INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. ( VWE and VWEWW) (“VWE” or the “Company”), one of the top wine producers in the U.S. with an industry leading direct-to-consumer platform, today announced that it requires more time to complete processes needed to close its second quarter of fiscal 2023. The Company now expects to file its amended first quarter 2023 10-Q and report its second quarter fiscal 2023 results as soon as practical, but no later than April 30, 2023.



The Company had reported on February 8, 2023, that it intends to amend and file its first quarter 2023 10-Q as soon as practical. Investors should no longer rely upon the Company’s previously released financial statements for the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Similarly, related press releases, earnings releases, and investor communications describing the Company’s financial statements for that period should no longer be relied upon.

VWE also noted at that time that second quarter fiscal 2023 results would be delayed. The Company’s management had identified late in the financial reporting and closing process certain impairment indicators, which require additional analysis including using independent sources for the evaluation of the intangible assets and Company forecasts. The Company now believes that due to the additional time required to complete this process, it expects it will be filing its second quarter financial results not later than the end of April 2023, following the filing of its first quarter 2023.

About Vintage Wine Estates, Inc.

Vintage Wine Estates ( VWE and VWEWW) is a family of wineries and wines whose singular focus is producing the finest quality wines and incredible customer experiences with wineries throughout Napa, Sonoma, California’s Central Coast, Oregon and Washington State. Since its founding 20 years ago, the Company has grown to be the 14th largest wine producer in the U.S., selling more than two million nine-liter equivalent cases annually. To consistently drive growth, the Company curates, creates, stewards and markets its many brands and services to customers and end consumers via a balanced omni-channel strategy encompassing direct-to-consumer, wholesale and exclusive brand arrangements with national retailers. While VWE is diverse across price points and varietals with over 60 brands ranging from $10 to $150 USD at retail, its primary focus is on the fastest growing luxury segment of the U.S. wine industry with the majority of brands selling in the range of $10 to $20 per bottle. The Company regularly posts updates and additional information on its website at https://www.vintagewineestates.com/.

