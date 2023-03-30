Similarweb (NYSE: SMWB), a leading digital intelligence company, today announced the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The 2022 annual report can be accessed by visiting either the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or the company’s investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.similarweb.com. In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of the company’s complete audited financial statements free of charge, by requesting a copy from Investor+Relations.

