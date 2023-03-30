Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW; “Redwire” or “the Company”) today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022, before market open on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

Management will conduct a conference call starting at 9 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 to review financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022. The earnings conference call can be accessed by calling 877-485-3108 (toll free) or 201-689-8264 (toll).

A presentation with slides will also be live streamed. Please click the link below to follow along with the live stream: https%3A%2F%2Fevent.choruscall.com%2Fmediaframe%2Fwebcast.html%3Fwebcastid%3DBQi6o38R.

The listen-only audio webcast of the call will be available in the investor relations area of our website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.redwirespace.com. Please call in or log on at least five minutes in advance of the scheduled start time.

For those who are unable to listen to the live event, a replay will be available for two weeks following the event by dialing 877-660-6853 (toll-free) or 201-612-7415 (toll) and entering the access code 13737361. To access the webcast replay, visit the investor relations area of our website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.redwirespace.com

The earnings release and other information related to the earnings announcement will be available on redwirespace.com

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) is a leader in space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. With decades of flight heritage combined with the agile and innovative culture of a commercial space platform, Redwire is uniquely positioned to assist its customers in solving the complex challenges of future space missions. For more information, please visit redwirespace.com

