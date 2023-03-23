Globe Life Inc. Renews Endowment to UT Southwestern Medical Center

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MCKINNEY, Texas, March 23, 2023

MCKINNEY, Texas, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) today announced it will renew its endowment to UT Southwestern Medical Center, one of the premier academic medical centers in the nation. As part of its purpose-driven mission to help Make Tomorrow Better, Globe Life has pledged $300,000 in support of the organization. Since 2013, Globe Life has provided an endowment in the Department of Family and Community Medicine at UT Southwestern.

Globe_Life_New_Logo.jpg

Endowment deposits are placed in the Globe Life Community Medicine Fund and are used for funding family medicine initiatives led by UT Southwestern.

"At age 40, I was diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer. With the support of my colleagues at Globe Life and the excellent care I received at UTSW, I beat cancer and have been in remission for over ten years. I am truly grateful for the caring physicians, nurses, and support staff who make UTSW such an outstanding facility," said Joel Scarborough, Corporate Senior Vice President, Legal and Compliance, Globe Life.

The commitment of UT Southwestern to education, research, and patient care is remarkable and Globe Life has been proud to play a part in those efforts.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc. is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for lower-middle to middle-income Americans marketed through multiple distribution channels including direct-to-consumer and exclusive and independent agencies. With a mission to Make Tomorrow Better, Globe Life is the top volume issuer of ordinary individual life insurance policies in the U.S. and has more life insurance policies in force than any other insurance company.* Globe Life's insurance subsidiaries include American Income Life, Family Heritage Life, Globe Life And Accident Company, Liberty National Life, and United American. More information is available at GlobeLifeInsurance.com.

*Excluding reinsurance companies; as reported by S&P Global Market Intelligence, 2021

favicon.png?sn=DA51183&sd=2023-03-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/globe-life-inc-renews-endowment-to-ut-southwestern-medical-center-301780381.html

SOURCE Globe Life Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA51183&Transmission_Id=202303231612PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA51183&DateId=20230323
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.