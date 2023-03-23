Simon Property Group Announces That Its Two Most Highly Tenured Independent Directors Will Retire from the Board

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

INDIANAPOLIS, March 23, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon®, a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, announced today that its two most highly tenured Independent Directors, J. Albert Smith, Jr. and Karen H. Horn, Ph.D. will retire from the Board of Directors of Simon Property Group, Inc. at the upcoming Annual Meeting to be held on May 4, 2023.

simon_logo.jpg

David Simon, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Chief Executive Officer and President stated, "On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, our officers and employees, I want to personally thank both, Al and Karen for their incredible dedication and thoughtful service to our Company. They have tirelessly delivered invaluable insight into Board deliberations and provided critical oversight through our remarkable growth and operating history."

"Since we became a public company in 1993, Al Smith has distinguished himself as an effective leader on the Board and Audit Committee and Karen, who joined our Board in 2004, led the Board's development of our leading corporate governance principles as well as attracting new candidates for our Board," said David Simon.

Mr. Smith was appointed Chair of the Audit Committee in 1998, and he served as our Lead Independent Director from 2003 to 2014 and Ms. Horn was appointed Chair of the Governance and Nominating Committee in 2005.

About Simon
Simon® is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

favicon.png?sn=DE50785&sd=2023-03-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/simon-property-group-announces-that-its-two-most-highly-tenured-independent-directors-will-retire-from-the-board-301780353.html

SOURCE Simon

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE50785&Transmission_Id=202303231617PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE50785&DateId=20230323
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.