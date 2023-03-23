Clarivate Announces Gordon Samson as President, Intellectual Property and Nominates Dr. Saurabh Saha as New Independent Director

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LONDON, March 23, 2023

Naming the first of three business leaders for its newly created market segments and nominating new Independent Director to its Board

LONDON, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a global leader in connecting people and organizations to intelligence they can trust, today announced that Gordon Samson, currently Chief Product Officer, has been appointed President of its Intellectual Property (IP) market segment, effective April 1. The Company also announced that it has nominated Dr. Saurabh Saha to stand for election as a director at its 2023 Annual General Meeting of shareholders on May 4, 2023.

Clarivate_Logo.jpg

Jonathan Gear, Chief Executive Officer, Clarivate said: "I'm very pleased to announce the appointment of Gordon who has been a trusted and valued member of our Executive Leadership Team since he came to Clarivate from CPA Global as part of our acquisition in 2020. In this newly created role, he will be responsible for accelerating the growth of our IP segment empowering customers to establish, protect and manage their IP.

Based on my experience working with him over the last eight months and the work we've done this year to align the organization, I'm confident that he will be instrumental to how we capitalize on product and service innovation to deliver organic growth. This is the first of our presidential appointments and we look forward to providing updates on further appointments in due course."

Samson joined Clarivate in October 2020 with the acquisition of CPA Global, having joined CPA Global in 2014 as Chief Operating Officer. During the last three years with Clarivate, Samson has made significant contributions, helping transform the Company's APAC region and bringing together the Company's entire product portfolio to offer customers a full range of enriched data, insights, analytics and workflow solutions. He has a long and successful track record of driving organizational transformation and growth in the IP industry and beyond, having held senior executive roles with both operating and P&L accountability for more than 20 years.

Andy Snyder, Chairman of the Board, Clarivate commented: "We look forward to Dr. Saha joining our Board. He will bring a great deal of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries and his guidance will provide valuable insights and perspective, especially as we continue to execute on our growth strategy in the Life Sciences & Healthcare segment."

Dr. Saha is a physician-scientist, pharmaceutical executive, and biotech entrepreneur dedicated to discovering and developing novel life-changing medicines. He is notable for leading the development and demonstrating human effectiveness of two innovative cancer drugs, an ERK kinase inhibitor (Ulixertinib) and an oncolytic immunotherapy (C. novyi-NT). He is currently CEO of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNTA), a global pharma company. Prior to Centessa, Dr. Saha was a Senior Vice President of R&D and Global Head of Translational Medicine for all disease areas at Bristol Myers Squibb. Other past roles include Venture Partner at Atlas Venture, a VC firm in Cambridge MA, Chief Executive Officer at Delinia, Chief Medical Officer of Synlogic, a management consultant at McKinsey & Company, and head of the New Indications Discovery Unit at Novartis. He is an associate member and Global Clinical Scholar at Harvard Medical School, holds an MD and PhD in medicine and cancer genetics from The Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, an MSc in biophysics from the University of Oxford and a BSc in biochemistry from Caltech.

About Clarivate

Clarivate™ is a leading global information services provider. We connect people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to transform their perspective, their work and our world. Our subscription and technology-based solutions are coupled with deep domain expertise and cover the areas of Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare and Intellectual Property. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Mark Donohue, Head of Investor Relations, [email protected], +1 (215) 243 2202

Media Contact
Amy Bourke-Waite, Senior Director, Corporate Communications, [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY50834&sd=2023-03-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clarivate-announces-gordon-samson-as-president-intellectual-property-and-nominates-dr-saurabh-saha-as-new-independent-director-301780121.html

SOURCE Clarivate Plc

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY50834&Transmission_Id=202303231630PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY50834&DateId=20230323
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.