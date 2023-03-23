PR Newswire

Naming the first of three business leaders for its newly created market segments and nominating new Independent Director to its Board

LONDON, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a global leader in connecting people and organizations to intelligence they can trust, today announced that Gordon Samson, currently Chief Product Officer, has been appointed President of its Intellectual Property (IP) market segment, effective April 1. The Company also announced that it has nominated Dr. Saurabh Saha to stand for election as a director at its 2023 Annual General Meeting of shareholders on May 4, 2023.

Jonathan Gear, Chief Executive Officer, Clarivate said: "I'm very pleased to announce the appointment of Gordon who has been a trusted and valued member of our Executive Leadership Team since he came to Clarivate from CPA Global as part of our acquisition in 2020. In this newly created role, he will be responsible for accelerating the growth of our IP segment empowering customers to establish, protect and manage their IP.

Based on my experience working with him over the last eight months and the work we've done this year to align the organization, I'm confident that he will be instrumental to how we capitalize on product and service innovation to deliver organic growth. This is the first of our presidential appointments and we look forward to providing updates on further appointments in due course."

Samson joined Clarivate in October 2020 with the acquisition of CPA Global, having joined CPA Global in 2014 as Chief Operating Officer. During the last three years with Clarivate, Samson has made significant contributions, helping transform the Company's APAC region and bringing together the Company's entire product portfolio to offer customers a full range of enriched data, insights, analytics and workflow solutions. He has a long and successful track record of driving organizational transformation and growth in the IP industry and beyond, having held senior executive roles with both operating and P&L accountability for more than 20 years.

Andy Snyder, Chairman of the Board, Clarivate commented: "We look forward to Dr. Saha joining our Board. He will bring a great deal of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries and his guidance will provide valuable insights and perspective, especially as we continue to execute on our growth strategy in the Life Sciences & Healthcare segment."

Dr. Saha is a physician-scientist, pharmaceutical executive, and biotech entrepreneur dedicated to discovering and developing novel life-changing medicines. He is notable for leading the development and demonstrating human effectiveness of two innovative cancer drugs, an ERK kinase inhibitor (Ulixertinib) and an oncolytic immunotherapy (C. novyi-NT). He is currently CEO of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNTA), a global pharma company. Prior to Centessa, Dr. Saha was a Senior Vice President of R&D and Global Head of Translational Medicine for all disease areas at Bristol Myers Squibb. Other past roles include Venture Partner at Atlas Venture, a VC firm in Cambridge MA, Chief Executive Officer at Delinia, Chief Medical Officer of Synlogic, a management consultant at McKinsey & Company, and head of the New Indications Discovery Unit at Novartis. He is an associate member and Global Clinical Scholar at Harvard Medical School, holds an MD and PhD in medicine and cancer genetics from The Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, an MSc in biophysics from the University of Oxford and a BSc in biochemistry from Caltech.

Clarivate™ is a leading global information services provider. We connect people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to transform their perspective, their work and our world. Our subscription and technology-based solutions are coupled with deep domain expertise and cover the areas of Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare and Intellectual Property. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

