NYSE:KMX, Financial) will report its financial results for the fourth quarter ended February 28, 2023 before the market opens on April 11, 2023, and it will host a conference call with investors at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss these results.

Participants on the call will include Bill Nash, president and CEO, Enrique Mayor-Mora, executive vice president, CFO and Jon Daniels, senior vice president, CAF Operations. The live conference call can be accessed by dialing (800) 274-8461 (or (203) 518-9814 for international access) and entering the conference ID 3171396. A live audio webcast also will be available at investors.carmax.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website at investors.carmax.com through June 22, 2023 or via telephone (for approximately one week) by dialing (800) 688-7339 (or (402) 220-1347 for international access).

About CarMax

CarMax, the nation’s largest retailer of used autos, revolutionized the automotive retail industry by driving integrity, honesty and transparency in every interaction. The company offers a truly personalized experience with the option for customers to do as much, or as little, online and in-store as they want. CarMax also provides a variety of vehicle delivery methods, including home delivery, express pickup and appointments in its stores. During the fiscal year ended February 28, 2022, CarMax sold approximately 924,000 used vehicles and 706,000 wholesale vehicles at its auctions. In addition, CarMax Auto Finance originated more than $9 billion in receivables during fiscal 2022, adding to its nearly $16 billion portfolio. CarMax has more than 230 stores, more than 30,000 Associates, and is proud to have been recognized for 18 consecutive years as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®. CarMax is committed to making a positive impact on people, communities and the environment. Learn more in the 2022 Responsibility+Report. For more information, visit www.carmax.com.

