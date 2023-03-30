AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a global leader in drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material science solutions and services, was named to the CDP Supplier Engagement Leaderboard for the third consecutive year. Aptar is among the top 8% assessed for supplier engagement on climate change, based on its 2022 CDP disclosure, and was cited for its contributions to emissions reductions throughout the value chain.

CDP evaluates an organization’s engagement with their suppliers on climate change. Purchasing organizations have the potential to incentivize significant environmental changes through engagement with their suppliers. By evaluating supplier engagement and recognizing best practice, CDP aims to accelerate global action on supply chain emissions.

Aptar received an ‘A’ supplier engagement rating which is in the leadership band and higher than the North America regional average of ‘C’, and higher than the plastic product manufacturing sector average of ‘C-‘. As a part of Aptar’s global sustainability strategy, the Company collaborates with thought leaders to cultivate an innovative supply chain that is both socially inclusive and environmentally conscious, to meet customer and consumer needs.

In recent years, Aptar has worked with suppliers to strategize around emissions reductions within its Carbon Transition Plan. More than 90% of Aptar’s total emissions are scope 3 emissions, and of that, more than 85% are from purchased goods and services - raw materials (namely plastics). For this reason, Aptar collaborates with suppliers, especially those supplying raw materials, to identify lower-carbon options and source materials with more recycled content and more recyclable materials.

Aptar’s Purchasing teams work closely with their suppliers through one-on-one collaboration and through discovery sessions that are hosted during Aptar’s Global Supplier Summit. The summit provides further opportunity to align on Aptar’s Sustainability strategy and vision for the future. In addition to the focus on a more environmentally sustainable supply chain, Aptar recently launched its Supplier Diversity Program in order to expand Aptar’s network of diverse supply chain partners.

“We are delighted to again be named a Supplier Engagement Leader by CDP,” said Beth Holland, Vice President, Global Sustainability. “This recognition is a reflection of the strong collaboration between our Sustainability and Purchasing teams who worked closely with our suppliers to make significant sustainability strides over the past several years. Aptar sources more than 95% of global electricity consumption from renewable sources and identifies opportunities to align strategically with suppliers that are participating in Aptar’s Supplier Screening process through the third-party EcoVadis platform.”

CDP’s annual Supplier Engagement Rating (SER) evaluates corporate supply chain engagement on climate issues. By engaging their suppliers on climate change they are playing a crucial role in the transition towards the net-zero sustainable economy. The highest-rated companies are celebrated on CDP%26rsquo%3Bs+Supplier+Engagement+Rating+Leaderboard. For more information on Aptar’s ESG progress, including our responsible supply chain efforts, visit aptar.com%2Fesg%2F.

About Aptar

Aptar is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of a broad range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material science solutions and services. Aptar’s innovative solutions and services serve a variety of end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, food, beverage, personal care and home care. Using insights, proprietary design, engineering and science to create dispensing, dosing and protective technologies for many of the world’s leading brands, Aptar in turn makes a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of patients and consumers around the world. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has 13,500 dedicated employees in 20 countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.

