RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LIFEQUEST WORLD CORP (LQWC) is focused on innovative, decentralized, scalable wastewater treatment and reuse technologies. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Biopipe India Private Limited, the Company is concurrently pursuing both industrial, as well as sewage wastewater treatment. The plant is designed to treat effluent from a gooseberry processing plant with an initial capacity of 60m3/day and will rise to 120m3/day within 24 months.

Tanmay Pawale, the CEO of Biopipe India Private Limited stated that, "Effluent from a gooseberry processing plant is extremely challenging to treat due to high solid loading and acidity. The processing plant has gone through two treatment systems, which failed to meet the desired effluent standards. During the piloting process, we were able to demonstrate the efficiency of our technology. This plant will be an important reference plant for the food processing industry. Additionally, we are on track to deliver our previously announced plant for a pharmaceutical client by the end of April. Our industrial wastewater treatment and sewage treatment systems sales funnel continues to grow."

"After nearly two years of disruption due to Covid-19, we are hitting our strides in the key markets we have made significant investments in. We successfully commissioned a sewage treatment plant for a marque client in the Philippines, which has led to ramped up sales activity; successfully demonstrated our ability to treat industrial effluents in India; in the near future we expect to close orders in Ethiopia, which is entering a peaceful phase and upgrade of the abattoir treatment plant in South Africa," said Max Khan, the CEO of Lifequest.

Lifequest offers effluent treatment plants (ETP), sewage treatment plants (STP), fat oil and grease (FOG) separator and hybrid media for water polishing. Biopipe has developed a patented, 100% sludge-free, chemical-free, odor-free, silent, easy to assemble and install, scalable, low cost, ecological and low maintenance-free onsite sewage wastewater treatment system. The Abrimix ETP solution available through our joint venture is a highly efficient and cost-effective industrial wastewater treatment system that is vastly superior to Dissolved Air Floatation (DAF) and other onsite industrial wastewater treatment systems.

