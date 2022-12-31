Inhibikase Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results on March 31, 2023

PR Newswire

BOSTON and ATLANTA, March 23, 2023

BOSTON and ATLANTA, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKT) ("Inhibikase" or "Company"), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing protein kinase inhibitor therapeutics to modify the course of Parkinson's disease, Parkinson's-related disorders and other diseases of the Abelson Tyrosine Kinases, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2022 on Friday, March 31, 2023, after the close of U.S. markets. Following the announcement, the Company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Monday, April 3, 2023, to provide a corporate update and review the financial results.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-844-825-9789 (United States) or 1-412-317-5180 (International) with the conference code 1543593. A live webcast may be accessed using the link here, or by visiting the investors section of the Company's website at www.inhibikase.com. After the live webcast, the event will be archived on Inhibikase's website for approximately 90 days after the call.

About Inhibikase (www.inhibikase.com)
Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKT) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for Parkinson's disease and related disorders. Inhibikase's multi-therapeutic pipeline focuses on neurodegeneration and its lead program IkT-148009, an Abelson Tyrosine Kinase (c-Abl) inhibitor, targets the treatment of Parkinson's disease inside and outside the brain as well as other diseases that arise from Ableson Tyrosine Kinases. Its multi-therapeutic pipeline is pursuing Parkinson's-related disorders of the brain and GI tract, orphan indications related to Parkinson's disease such as Multiple System Atrophy, and drug delivery technologies for kinase inhibitors such as IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anticancer agent imatinib mesylate that the Company believes will provide a better patient experience with fewer on-dosing side-effects. The Company's RAMP™ medicinal chemistry program has identified a number of follow-on compounds to IkT-148009 to be potentially applied to other cognitive and motor function diseases of the brain. Inhibikase is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with offices in Boston, Massachusetts.

Social Media Disclaimer
Investors and others should note that the Company announces material financial information to investors using its investor relations website, press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. The Company intends to also use Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube as a means of disclosing information about the Company, its services and other matters and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Contacts:

Company Contact:
Milton H. Werner, Ph.D.
President & CEO
678-392-3419
[email protected]

Investor Relations:
Alex Lobo
SternIR, Inc.
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CL47041&sd=2023-03-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inhibikase-therapeutics-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-financial-results-on-march-31-2023-301776480.html

SOURCE Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc.

