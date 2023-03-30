On Friday, March 24, the Empire State Building (ESB) will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s legendary album “The Dark Side of the Moon” with a special anniversary version of the famous original album artwork to spin in its mast.

“‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ is as authentic, global, and iconic an album as the Empire State Building is a building, so it is only logical to celebrate it atop ESB’s world-famous tower,” said Anthony E. Malkin, chairman, president, and CEO at Empire State Realty Trust. “On March 24 she will celebrate this milestone anniversary alongside the multitude of Pink Floyd fans throughout the world.”

Released in 1973, “The Dark Side of the Moon” is one of the best-selling albums of all time with more than 45 million copies sold worldwide. The album is praised for its innovative production techniques and creative use of instruments and has influenced countless artists throughout its 50-year history.

Pink Floyd will release a new deluxe box set that day that includes CD and gatefold vinyl of the 2023 remastered studio album and Blu-ray + DVD audio with the original 5.1 mix and remastered stereo versions. The deluxe set will also include new Blu-ray disk of Atmos mix, CD and LP of “The Dark Side of the Moon – Live at Wembley Empire Pool, London 1974,” a 160-page hardback photo book, a music book, replica 7” singles, and memorabilia.

The display will kick off at sunset and can be seen throughout New York City, as well as online from the Empire+State+Building+Live+Cam. More information about Pink Floyd and the 50th Anniversary of “Dark Side of the Moon” can be found online. Hi-res b-roll of the dynamic lighting can be downloaded here. More information about the Empire State Building’s world-famous tower lights can be found online.

About the Empire State Building

The+Empire+State+Building, the “World's Most Famous Building," owned by Empire+State+Realty+Trust, Inc. (ESRT: NYSE), soars 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan from base to antenna. The $165 million reimagination of the Empire State Building Observatory Experience creates an all-new experience with a dedicated guest entrance, an interactive museum with nine galleries, and a redesigned 102nd Floor Observatory with floor-to-ceiling windows. The journey to the world-famous 86th Floor Observatory, the only 360-degree, open-air observatory with views of New York and beyond, orients visitors for their entire New York City experience and covers everything from the building's iconic history to its current place in pop culture. The Empire State Building Observatory Experience welcomes millions of visitors each year and was declared the world's most popular travel destination by Uber, the #1 Attraction in the United States in Tripadvisor’s 2022 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best, and the #1 New York City attraction by Lonely Planet.

Since 2011, the building has been fully powered by renewable wind electricity, and its many floors house a diverse array of office tenants such as LinkedIn and Shutterstock, as well as retail options like STATE Grill and Bar, Tacombi, and Starbucks. For more information and Observatory Experience tickets visit esbnyc.com or follow the building's Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Weibo, YouTube, or TikTok.

