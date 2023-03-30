Momentus Vigoride-5 Status Update #4

Author's Avatar
5 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) ("Momentus" or the "Company"), a U.S. commercial space company that offers transportation and other in-space infrastructure services, today announced that the Vigoride-5 spacecraft is maneuvering under its own power in Earth orbit. The Attitude Control and Reaction Control Systems have been commissioned and are tested and functional, thus paving the way for initiating the testing campaign of the vehicle’s Microwave Electrothermal Thruster (MET).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230323005766/en/

Thruster.jpg

Momentus' Microwave Electrothermal Thruster (MET) undergoing ground testing in a vacuum chamber at company headquarters. Photo: Momentus.

“Momentus is now using a water propellant system to control the spacecraft, achieving a key objective of our Vigoride-5 mission,” said Momentus Chief Executive Officer John Rood. “This mission marks the first time our Attitude Control and Reaction Control Systems have been fired in space and their preliminary performance has met our expectations. We are excited to have reached this milestone and are now clear to begin the testing of our primary MET propulsion system.”

The Attitude Control System senses the spacecraft’s orientation in space using sensors such as star trackers and gyroscopes. The spacecraft can be commanded to maintain any required pointing orientation. The spacecraft is kept in position with thruster firings of its Reaction Control System. The Reaction Control System uses a unique water-based system to provide thrust which controls the vehicle’s orientation.

While the primary purpose of the Reaction Control System is to control the vehicle’s orientation, this system also has the ability to maneuver the spacecraft, including changing its altitude and inclination in space. This is part of the robust design of the Vigoride spacecraft with redundant systems to enable the spacecraft to perform missions such as deploying customer satellites in unique orbits. The Reaction Control System operates using the same propellant and tank with water as the Vigoride spacecraft’s primary MET propulsion system.

The MET is designed to use water as a propellant and produce thrust by expelling extremely hot gases through a rocket nozzle. Unlike a conventional chemical rocket engine, which creates thrust through a chemical reaction, the MET is designed to create a plasma and thrust using microwave energy.

When operational, the MET will be used to raise the orbital altitude and inclination of Vigoride-5. Orbital altitude and inclination changes can enable Momentus to deliver future customers to precise orbits to meet their mission objectives. Using the MET, Momentus aims to offer cost-effective, efficient, safe, and environmentally friendly propulsion to meet the demands for in-space transportation and infrastructure services.

“Momentus is a pioneer in commercializing the MET and we look forward to our planned demonstration in the coming days of this innovative technology with a higher efficiency or specific impulse than conventional chemical propulsion systems that are used in the space industry,” said Rood.

About Momentus

Momentus is a U.S. commercial space company that offers in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads and in-orbit services. Momentus believes it can make new ways of operating in space possible with its planned in-space transfer and service vehicles that will be powered by an innovative water plasma-based propulsion system that is under development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements which may constitute “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the aggregate value of Common Shares which may be issued pursuant to the ATM Program and Momentus’ expected use of the net proceeds from the ATM Program, if any. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Momentus’ control. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties included under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by the Company on March 9, 2022, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.momentus.space. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230323005766r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230323005766/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.