NEW YORK, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE)

Jounce Therapeutics has agreed to merge with Redx Pharma. Under the proposed transaction, Jounce shareholders will own only approximately 37% of the combined company.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX)

U.S. Xpress Enterprises has agreed to merge with Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings. Under the proposed transaction, U.S. Xpress shareholders will receive $6.15 in cash per share.

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: INDT)

INDUS Realty Trust has agreed to merge with Centerbridge Partners. Under the proposed transaction, INDUS Realty shareholders will receive $67.00 per share in cash.

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: BHWB)

Blackhawk Bancorp has agreed to merge with First Mid Bancshares. Under the proposed transaction, Blackhawk shareholders will receive 1.15 shares of First Mid per share.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at [email protected]. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

