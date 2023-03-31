Submit Your Information: Johnson Fistel Urges Shareholders to Join Dish Networks Class Action Lawsuit - DISH

Shareholder rights law firm Johnson+Fistel%2C+LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of DISH Network Corporation ("Dish" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DISH). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased Dish securities between February 22, 2021 and February 27, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors are hereby notified that they have until May 22, 2023, to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

What actions may I take at this time? If you suffered a loss and are interested in learning more about being a lead plaintiff, please contact Jim Baker ([email protected]) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

To join this action, you can click or copy and paste the link below into a browser:

https%3A%2F%2Fwww.johnsonfistel.com%2Finvestigations%2Fdish-network-corporation

There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) the Company overstated its operational efficiency and maintained a deficient cybersecurity and information technology infrastructure; (ii) as a result of the foregoing, the Company was unable to properly secure customer data, leaving it vulnerable to access by malicious third parties; (iii) the foregoing cybersecurity deficiencies also both rendered Dish's operations susceptible to widespread service outages and hindered the Company's ability to respond to such outages; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the Dish class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the Dish class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

For more information regarding the lead plaintiff process please refer to https%3A%2F%2Fwww.johnsonfistel.com%2Flead-plaintiff-deadlines.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. Johnson Fistel seeks to recover losses incurred due to violations of federal securities laws. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

