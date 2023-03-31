Shareholder rights law firm Johnson+Fistel%2C+LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of DISH Network Corporation ("Dish" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DISH). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased Dish securities between February 22, 2021 and February 27, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors are hereby notified that they have until May 22, 2023, to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) the Company overstated its operational efficiency and maintained a deficient cybersecurity and information technology infrastructure; (ii) as a result of the foregoing, the Company was unable to properly secure customer data, leaving it vulnerable to access by malicious third parties; (iii) the foregoing cybersecurity deficiencies also both rendered Dish's operations susceptible to widespread service outages and hindered the Company's ability to respond to such outages; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the Dish class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the Dish class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

