Mangoceuticals, Inc. Announces Closing of $5 Million Initial Public Offering

Author's Avatar
9 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2023 / Mangoceuticals, Inc. ("MangoRx" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:MGRX), a company focused on developing, marketing and selling a variety of men's health and wellness products via a secure telemedicine platform, including its uniquely formulated erectile dysfunction (ED) drug branded "Mango," today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 1,250,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $4.00 per share. The total gross proceeds of the offering were $5,000,000, prior to deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by the Company. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 187,500 shares of its common stock at the public offering price of $4.00 per share, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to finance the marketing and operational expenses associated with the planned marketing of its Mango ED product, to hire additional personnel to build organizational talent, to develop and maintain software, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

MangoRx's common stock began trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market on March 21, 2023 under the symbol "MGRX."

Boustead Securities, LLC acted as the sole managing underwriter for the offering.

The Loev Law Firm, PC served as counsel to the Company and Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP served as counsel to the underwriter.

A registration statement on Form S-1, as amended (File No. 333-269240), relating to these securities was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and was declared effective on March 20, 2023. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. In addition, a copy of the final prospectus may be obtained from Boustead Securities, LLC by way of emailing requests to [email protected] or by calling 1-949-502-4408 or by standard mail to Boustead Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 6 Venture, Suite 395, Irvine, California 92618.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Mangoceuticals, Inc.

Mangoceuticals, Inc. is a company focused on developing, marketing and selling a variety of men's health and wellness products and services via a secure telemedicine platform. To date, the Company has identified men's wellness telemedicine services and products as a growing sector and especially related to the area of erectile dysfunction (ED). The Company has developed a new brand of ED product under the brand name "Mango" (think "Man Go"). For more information, please visit www.MangoRx.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and the MangoRx brand and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the use of proceeds from the offering, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, the effects of the spread of COVID-19, the demand for the Company's products and the Company's customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in the Company's final prospectus relating to the offering filed with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

FOR MEDIA AND INVESTOR RELATIONS

Fraxon Market Initiatives, LLC
Frank Benedetto
Phone: 619-915-9422
Email: [email protected]

For Underwriter Inquiries
Boustead Securities, LLC
Keith Moore, CEO
Phone: 949-502-4408
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Mangoceuticals, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/744733/Mangoceuticals-Inc-Announces-Closing-of-5-Million-Initial-Public-Offering

img.ashx?id=744733

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.