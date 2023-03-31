Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Block, Inc. (“Block” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SQ) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 23, 2023, Hindenburg Research published a report (the “Report”) alleging that “Block has systematically taken advantage of the demographics it claims to be helping” and that the Company has demonstrated a “willingness to facilitate fraud against consumers and the government, avoid regulation, dress up predatory loans and fees as revolutionary technology, and mislead investors with inflated metrics.” The Report also alleges that Block “has wildly overstated its genuine user counts and has understated its customer acquisition costs” and that Block’s approach to compliance “made it easy for bad actors to mass-create accounts for identity fraud and other scams, then extract stolen funds quickly.”

On this news, Block’s share price fell $10.77, or 14.8%, to close at $61.88 per share on March 23, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Block securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230323005784/en/