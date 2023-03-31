It is with great sadness thatNational Storage Affiliates Trust (“NSA” or the "Company") (NYSE: NSA) announces the passing of George L. Chapman, a member of NSA’s Board of Trustees since its IPO in 2015, serving as Chairman of the Compensation, Nominating, and Corporate Governance Committee.

Tamara Fischer, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “George was an influential member of our board who will be greatly missed. His experience, wisdom and business acumen were key to NSA’s success over the years. On behalf of the board and all of NSA, I extend our deepest sympathies to George’s family.”

Mr. Chapman served as the chief executive officer and a member of the board of ReNew REIT LLC, a private real estate investment company focused on senior living, since 2017 and as the chairman and chief executive officer of Health Care REIT, Inc. ("HCN"), which is now Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL), from 1995 to 2014, and as president of HCN from 2009 to 2014. He was involved in various community charitable organizations, including as vice chair of the Toledo Museum of Art and the Toledo Symphony until 2018. Mr. Chapman graduated from the University of Chicago with a juris doctor and graduated from Cornell University with a bachelor of arts degree.

