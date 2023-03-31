Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a complete response letter for ruxolitinib extended-release (XR) tablets, a JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor, for once-daily (QD) use in the treatment of certain types of myelofibrosis (MF), polycythemia vera (PV) and graft-versus-host disease (GVHD).

The complete response letter states that the FDA cannot approve the application in its present form. The FDA acknowledged that the study submitted in the New Drug Application (NDA) met its objective of bioequivalence based on area under the curve (AUC) parameters but identified additional requirements for approval. Incyte intends to meet with the FDA to determine appropriate next steps.

“While we are disappointed that the FDA issued a complete response letter for ruxolitinib extended-release tablets, we remain committed to advancing care for people with myeloproliferative neoplasms and GVHD,” said Hervé Hoppenot, Chief Executive Officer, Incyte. “We will work closely with the FDA on the appropriate next steps to address their comments.”

The NDA was based on two studies designed to show that ruxolitinib XR tablets are dosage strength proportional and bioequivalent to Jakafi® (ruxolitinib) tablets. The first study was designed to determine the relative bioavailability of ruxolitinib XR tablets to Jakafi tablets and to demonstrate that ruxolitinib XR tablets are dosage strength proportional to Jakafi tablets. The second study was an open-label, randomized, two-period, two-way crossover study in 63 healthy adults evaluating the bioequivalence of the highest strength of ruxolitinib XR tablets (50 mg) dosed once-daily (QD) to the highest strength of Jakafi tablets (25 mg) dosed twice-daily (BID), following a single dose and at steady-state. Study results demonstrated that ruxolitinib XR 50 mg tablets dosed QD is bioequivalent to Jakafi 25 mg tablets dosed BID, based on AUC parameters.

About Jakafi® (ruxolitinib)

Jakafi® (ruxolitinib) is a JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor approved by the U.S. FDA for treatment of polycythemia vera (PV) in adults who have had an inadequate response to or are intolerant of hydroxyurea; intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis (MF), including primary MF, post-polycythemia vera MF and post-essential thrombocythemia MF in adults; steroid-refractory acute GVHD in adult and pediatric patients 12 years and older; and chronic GVHD after failure of one or two lines of systemic therapy in adult and pediatric patients 12 years and older1.

Jakafi is a registered trademark of Incyte.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information set forth herein, the matters set forth in this press release, including statements regarding whether and when ruxolitinib XR might provide a successful treatment option for patients with myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera and graft-versus-host disease, contain predictions, estimates and other forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on Incyte’s current expectations and subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including unanticipated developments in and risks related to: unanticipated delays; further research and development and the results of clinical trials possibly being unsuccessful or insufficient to meet applicable regulatory standards or warrant continued development; the ability to enroll sufficient numbers of subjects in clinical trials; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures to address the pandemic on Incyte and its partners’ clinical trials, supply chain, other third-party providers and development and discovery operations; determinations made by the U.S. FDA and other regulatory authorities outside of the United States; the efficacy or safety of Incyte and its partners’ products; the acceptance of Incyte and its partners’ products in the marketplace; market competition; sales, marketing, manufacturing and distribution requirements; and other risks detailed from time to time in Incyte’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report for the year ending December 31, 2022. Incyte disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

