Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against TAL Education Group (“TAL” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TAL) on behalf of TAL stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether TAL has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On March 14, 2023, Seeking Alpha published an article entitled "TAL Education, Chinese ed-tech stocks slump on crackdown fears", reporting that "Chinese media reports indicated the company may have flouted government regulations." The article further reported that "TAL subsidiary Xueersi restarted courses that run counter to conventions put in place by Xi Jinping's Common Prosperity drive. Specifically, courses were restarted in subjects like mathematics and English under the guise of permitted tutoring outside of core subjects. Under the ‘Double Reduction Policy', tutoring in core subjects must be offered as a strictly non-profit business."

On this news, TAL's American Depositary Receipt ("ADR") price fell $0.68 per ADR, or 10%, to close at $6.12 per ADR on March 14, 2023.

