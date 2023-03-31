Interactive Brokers Expected to Raise Interest Rates to USD 4.33% on Instantly Available Cash

2 hours ago
Interactive+Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global electronic broker, today announced that clients are expected to earn up to USD 4.33% on instantly available cash balances over USD 10,000. Unlike brokerages that offer significantly lower rates, Interactive Brokers conveniently pays interest directly to client brokerage accounts. This eliminates the need for separate sweeps accounts, funds or programs and enables cash to be instantly available.

While interest rates available at other brokerages are only USD 0.01% – 2.32%, the market interest paid by Interactive Brokers, is calculated using the Fed Funds rate as the reference rate for USD minus 0.5%. As a result, if interest rates continue to rise as expected, clients of Interactive Brokers will have the opportunity to earn more.

“In the current rising rate environment, many investors are considering how to earn more in their brokerage and savings accounts,” said Thomas Peterffy, Founder and Chairman of Interactive Brokers. “Investors who allocate a portion of their portfolio to cash may benefit from Interactive Brokers’ competitive interest rates, powerful trading platforms, and a broad range of low-cost and global products.”

For clients of Interactive Brokers, interest accrues daily, and payments are posted on a monthly basis. Interactive Brokers’ cash management is integrated into client broker accounts, making it simple to earn interest and borrow at the lowest rates without transferring cash.

For additional information on IBKR’s Interest Rate pricing, please visit:

US and Countries Served by IB LLC: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.interactivebrokers.com%2Fen%2Faccounts%2Ffees%2Fpricing-interest-rates.php+%0A
Canada: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.interactivebrokers.ca%2Fen%2Faccounts%2Ffees%2Fpricing-interest-rates.php+%0A
United Kingdom: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.interactivebrokers.co.uk%2Fen%2Faccounts%2Ffees%2Fpricing-interest-rates.php+%0A
Western Europe: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.interactivebrokers.ie%2Fen%2Faccounts%2Ffees%2Fpricing-interest-rates.php+%0A
Hong Kong: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.interactivebrokers.com.hk%2Fen%2Faccounts%2Ffees%2Fpricing-interest-rates.php+%0A
Singapore: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.interactivebrokers.com.sg%2Fen%2Faccounts%2Ffees%2Fpricing-interest-rates.php+%0A
Australia: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.interactivebrokers.com.au%2Fen%2Faccounts%2Ffees%2Fpricing-interest-rates.php

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:

Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities, and foreign exchange around the clock on over 150 markets in numerous countries and currencies, from a single unified platform to clients worldwide. We service individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation has enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. For the fifth consecutive year, Barron’s ranked Interactive Brokers #1 with 5 out of 5 stars in its March 25, 2022, Best Online Brokers Review.

